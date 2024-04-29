Former New Orleans Saints Receiver Is Attempting To Make A Comeback, Invited To An NFL Rookie Minicamp
Former Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry has been invited to the Jacksonville Jaguars' rookie minicamp, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, took last season off to recover from an ankle injury he sustained while playing for the Saints.
Landry, 31, will face tough competition in the receiving corps in Jacksonville, as several talented wideouts, including Zay Jones, Christian Kirk, Tim Jones, Elijah Cooks, Devin Duvernay, Parker Washington, Seth Williams, and Gabe Davis, are on the roster. Landry, a star receiver at LSU, has an impressive nine-year career with 713 receptions for 7,870 yards and 38 receiving touchdowns.
During the 2022 season in New Orleans, he recorded 25 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown.