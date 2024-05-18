A First Look At Quarterback Spencer Rattler In His Full New Orleans Saints Uniform At The NFLPA Rookie Premiere
New Orleans Saints rookie quarterback Spencer Rattler received an invitation to the 2024 NFLPA Rookie Premiere in Los Angeles. The union's annual event connects 40 NFL rookies with the NFLPA's licensing partners, including "Fanatics, Panini, EA, Sleep Numbers, Lowe's, FedEx, Exos, Jewelmark, New Era, Outerstuff, and Whoop."
The NFLPA, recognizing his potential, has handpicked Rattler as a rookie who could attract major brand endorsements. This not only offers a sneak peek at the rookies in full uniform for marketing executives and fans but also underscores the NFLPA's role in shaping the future of these young talents.
Last weekend, Rattler participated in the 2024 New Orleans Saints Rookie Minicamp. He was impressive with his command of the offense and ability to connect with the team's receivers.
New Orleans selected Rattler out of South Carolina as the 150th overall draft pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He wears the No. 18.