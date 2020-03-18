Contract Details for Saints Quarterback Drew Brees

The biggest news coming out of the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday was the official re-signing of quarterback Drew Brees. The 41-Yr old future Hall of Famer had already announced that he was not only returning for a 20th NFL season, but that it would be definitely with the Saints.

The quarterback's new contract is for 2 years at a total of $50 million dollars. According to Spotrac.com, the deal includes a $23 million signing bonus. Brees will count $23.65 million against the Saints salary cap in 2020, a far lower number than several other quarterbacks throughout the league. His cap hit will escalate to $36.15 million in 2021 if the quarterback does elect to play beyond this season barring any further renegotiations. According to Spotrac.com, the Saints will eat $11.5 million in dead cap space during the 2022 season once this Brees deal does expire.

Given the cost of many other quarterbacks throughout the NFL, New Orleans retained one of the league's best at a relative bargain.

*contract details courtesy of Spotrac.com