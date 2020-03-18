Saints News Network
Home
Editorial
News
Game Day

Contract Details for Saints Quarterback Drew Brees

Bob Rose

The biggest news coming out of the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday was the official re-signing of quarterback Drew Brees.  The 41-Yr old future Hall of Famer had already announced that he was not only returning for a 20th NFL season, but that it would be definitely with the Saints. 

The quarterback's new contract is for 2 years at a total of $50 million dollars.  According to Spotrac.com, the deal includes a $23 million signing bonus.  Brees will count $23.65 million against the Saints salary cap in 2020, a far lower number than several other quarterbacks throughout the league. His cap hit will escalate to $36.15 million in 2021 if the quarterback does elect to play beyond this season barring any further renegotiations.  According to Spotrac.com, the Saints will eat $11.5 million in dead cap space during the 2022 season once this Brees deal does expire. 

USATSI_13724816

Given the cost of many other quarterbacks throughout the NFL, New Orleans retained one of the league's best at a relative bargain. 

Stay tuned to the Saints News Network for other breaking news regarding the New Orleans Saints. 

*contract details courtesy of Spotrac.com 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New Orleans Saints Day 1 Free Agency Recap

The Saints didn't have much activity at the onset of free agency, but kept two important pieces.

Bob Rose

by

John Hendrix

Five failed Saints free agents from the past five years

Before you get too happy about free agency, we look back at five failed free agents the Saints have brought in from the past five offseasons.

John Hendrix

NFC South: NFL's Best QB Division (Brees, Brady, Ryan, Bridgewater)

Amid reports that QB Tom Brady intends to sign with Tampa Bay on March 18th, the NFC South will become the best division in the NFL at the quarterback position with Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, and Teddy Bridgewater.

Brendan Boylan

Saints Free Agent Rumors: Saints make offer to LB Jamie Collins

Saints have offered a contract to former Patriot & Super Bowl Champion LB Jamie Collins

Brendan Boylan

by

BtBoylan

CB Patrick Robinson restructures contract with Saints

Saints CB Patrick Robinson agrees to restructure his 4-year, $20 Million dollar contract signed back in the summer of 2018.

Brendan Boylan

Teddy Bridgewater lured to Panthers by Joe Brady's Offense

Former Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater may have been lured to the Carolina Panthers by his relationship to OC Joe Brady.

Kyle T. Mosley

Teddy Bridgewater finalizing contract with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are going to land Saints free agent Teddy Bridgewater, and it should be done by Wednesday. It's a 3-year, $60 million deal for him.

John Hendrix

Kiko Alonso agrees to restricted deal to stay with Saints, report says

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Kiko Alonso has agreed to a restricted deal to stay with the New Orleans Saints for 2020, which will help alleviate some cap space.

John Hendrix

Drew Brees Agrees to a 2-Yr Extension With New Orleans

Brees finalizes contract extension to return to New Orleans

Bob Rose

2020 Saints free agency and rumor tracker

Keeping up with all of the rumors and free agency moves for the New Orleans Saints to begin the 2020 NFL season.

John Hendrix

by

Bob Rose