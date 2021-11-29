Skip to main content
    November 29, 2021
    Report: Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy to Miss Thursday's Game at the Saints with COVID-19

    A Covid outbreak will keep Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy and several assistants out of Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints.
    ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reports that Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has tested positive for COVID-19. McCarthy, 58, is vaccinated, but will miss his team's game at the New Orleans Saints on Thursday.

    The Cowboys have been struck with a significant outbreak of COVID-19 within the organization. Starting RT Terence Steele had already been ruled out for Thursday.

    Offensive assistants Joe Philbin, Scott Tolzien, and Jeff Blasko are also in Covid protocol and will miss Thursday's game at New Orleans.

    Three strength and conditioning coaches on the Dallas staff have also been in Covid protocol, but could be cleared in time for Thursday.

    Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    McCarthy is in his second year as the Cowboys coach. He was previously the head coach of the Green Bay Packers for 13 years, where he won a Super Bowl in the 2010 season. McCarthy served as the offensive coordinator with the New Orleans Saints from 2000 to 2004 on Jim Haslett's staff.

    The Cowboys are 7-4 and hold first place in the NFC East. However, they've lost their last two games and three of the last four contests. New Orleans comes in with a 5-6 record after losing their last four games. 

