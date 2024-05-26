Examining Why The New Orleans Saints Should Consider Re-Signing Veteran Tight End Jimmy Graham
The New Orleans Saints are facing the prospect of losing two of the most iconic players in their franchise history. Wideout Michael Thomas, a two-time All-Pro and 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, remains unsigned on the free agent market. A return seems out of the question. Thomas and the team had an ugly parting of ways this offseason that seems highly unlikely to be resolved.
There is another player whose name is also still all over franchise record books that's still available on the free agent market. A return here is only slightly more possible, but would actually fill a bigger need for the Saints in 2024.
Jimmy Graham
New Orleans selected Graham in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Miami (Fla). A basketball standout for the Hurricanes, Graham had only played one year of football. He was therefore viewed as a raw project, albeit one with formidable size and terrific athleticism.
As a rookie in 2010, Graham quickly carved out a role in the explosive Saints offense. His snaps were somewhat limited as he learned both the offense and the nuances of the position. However, he still managed 31 receptions for 356 yards and five touchdowns. While a player with intriguing potential, no one could have forseen what Graham would accomplish in 2011.
As a vital piece of arguably the greatest passing offense in NFL history, Graham had 99 receptions for 1,310 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the team in all three categories. He had one of the best seasons for a tight end in NFL history and was a nearly unstoppable weapon for defenses.
At the time, his yardage output was the second highest for a tight end in NFL history, only surpassed by Rob Gronkowski's 1,327 yards that same season. Graham's 99 catches were also the third highest for a tight end in league history at that time, along with a single-season franchise record for any player (later surpassed by Michael Thomas).
Graham proved he was not a one-year wonder in 2012 with 85 catches for 982 yards and nine scores. He'd follow that up with 86 receptions, 1,215 yards, and 16 touchdowns in 2013. Those 16 scores were the second highest for a tight end in NFL history, behind only Gronkowski's 17 in 2011, and a mark that remains today.
Graham's numbers dropped slightly in 2014, though he still had 889 yards and led the squad in both receptions (85) and touchdown catches (10). Stunning the NFL world, the Saints traded Graham to the Seattle Seahawks that offseason.
Over the next seven years, Graham made impacts for the Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears. His numbers were solid, but nowhere near what he accomplished with the Saints.
New Orleans, on the other hand, had a bit of a revolving door at tight end. They never had what can be considered top production from the position after dealing away one of the most feared pass catchers in the league.
A surprising reunion took place when Graham rejoined New Orleans just before the start of training camp last season. Obviously far removed from his prime, it was still thought that Graham could contribute in specific situations, especially near the end zone.
Offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, who was in the same role during Graham's spectacular achievements before, often ignored the fact that the tight end was still 6'7", had terrific hands, and was a formidable target in traffic.
Graham played the fewest snaps of his career (171), while appearing in only 19% of the team's offensive snaps. Incredibly, he was often a spectator when the Saints were in the red zone. Graham had just six catches on seven targets for 39 yards on the year, with four of those receptions resulting in a touchdown.
Now 37, Graham has yet to officially announce his retirement from the NFL. However, he posted a heartfelt thank you/farewell message to fans and the city of New Orleans after the season. Always the adventurer, Graham also participated in team rowing expedition across the Arctic Ocean this offseason.
The Saints, now with a new offensive coordinator in Klint Kubiak, would be wise to coax Graham into playing one more season. New Orleans, as always, added little to the tight end spot this offseason. Juwan Johnson is expected to be a big part of the attack. Foster Moreau will likely be the primary blocker at the position. Taysom Hill will continue to play multiple roles for the offense. Only undrafted rookie Dallin Holker, a talented and athletic receiver, was added to the room.
Graham isn't the same record-breaking player he was a decade ago. He also wouldn't have to be. Kubiak's offense is renowned for using tight ends in advantageous matchups. Graham still expertly boxes out defenders in traffic and knows how to exploit coverages. He's also still 6'7" with elite hands.
Jimmy Graham is second in Saints franchise history for touchdown receptions and sixth in both catches and receiving yardage. He's also fourth in NFL history in touchdowns, seventh in receptions, and eighth in yards in terms of production for a tight end. He needs only 23 catches, 138 yards, and three scores to move up at least one spot on each of those lists.
Bringing back Jimmy Graham wouldn't just be a nostalgic move. Provided Graham still wants to play, he's proven that he can still make a significant contribution to an offense willing to use him. If nothing else, he would be a viable target and matchup problem for defenses near the goal line.
Graham could also be a mentor and an on-field coach for Holker, a player with similar attributes to what he himself brought to the Saints 15 years ago. This is a move that makes sense for New Orleans to make before the start of training camp if Graham is willing to give it one more year.