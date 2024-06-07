Saints Tight End Foster Moreau A Quiet But Key Asset For Klint Kubiak's Offense In New Orleans
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the offense of the New Orleans Saints after the offseason hiring of Klint Kubiak as new offensive coordinator. Kubiak and a mostly new staff will be charged with improving an offense that had become stale, predictable, and often unimaginative in recent years. This was especially the case after the retirement of QB Drew Brees.
THE NEW SAINTS OFFENSE
In 2023, the Saints averaged 23.6 points per game but scored 20 points or less seven times. They ranked 14th in total yardage and 11th in passing production but often lacked consistency. Their running game was especially disappointing, ranking just 21st and next-to-last in yards per carry.
While offensive line improvement is imperative, Kubiak definitely has some weapons to work with. Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller should form a dynamic tandem of running backs. Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed are a game-breaking pair of wideouts, with A.T. Perry likely getting a bigger role after a promising rookie year. Taysom Hill is a nightmare for defenses to prepare for, while TE Juwan Johnson creates matchup advantages as a pass catcher.
Every offense also needs players that do the dirty work. These players don't get the headlines and don't fill up a stat sheet. However, they make underrated contributions and often make plays in critical moments to make an offense successful. For Kubiak and the Saints, that player may very well be TE Foster Moreau.
ABOUT FOSTER MOREAU
A graduate of Jesuit High School in New Orleans, Foster Moreau would play collegiately at LSU. After 46 receptions for yards and 550 yards and five scores over his last two seasons with the Tigers, Moreau was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Oakland Raiders.
A teammate of Saints QB Derek Carr for all of his four seasons with the Raiders, Moreau was a solid complementary receiver and strong blocker. He had 91 catches for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns during his Raiders tenure. His best year as a receiver was in 2022, when he pulled in 33 passes for 420 yards.
Moreau was allowed to test free agency in 2023. In a routine physical during a free-agent visit with the Saints, team doctors diagnosed Moreau with Hodgkins lymphoma. Two months later, after completing treatment, New Orleans still signed Moreau and brought him home with a three-year contract.
In his first season as a Saint, Moreau appeared in 15 games and started 10 contests while playing 53% of the offensive snaps. He caught 21 passes for 193 yards and a touchdown, pulling in 84% of his targets.
Moreau's most productive game as a receiver was in Week 6 against the Texans when he had receptions for 33 yards. He was also a crucial part of the running game as an extra blocker up front. His lowest point of the year came during a Week 7 loss to Jacksonville. Moreau dropped a third down touchdown pass in the fourth quarter that would have sent the game to overtime. Over the last six games of the year, he had 10 receptions on 12 targets for 75 yards.
MOREAU'S ROLE IN KUBIAK'S OFFENSIVE SCHEME
At 6'4" and 250-Lbs., Moreau has excellent size and underrated athleticism. He doesn't offer a big threat down the field as a pass catcher. However, he's a reliable short and intermediate target with some run after the catch skills.
Moreau's biggest asset is as a blocker. He fires off the line with good strength and can expertly set the edge for off-tackle runs. He's also an outstanding lead blocker on screens or outside runs and is extremely effective when used as an extra pass protector.
Moreau, 27, isn't expected to be a big part of the passing game in 2024. However, he could be a key intermediate weapon in big situations or near the goal line. With Olave, Shaheed, and Kamara able to threaten defenses all over the field, Moreau could be a forgotten weapon by defenses and an important security blanket for Carr.
Foster Moreau will definitely be a vital part of any improvements from the running game this season. This is crucial because Kubiak's scheme is predicated on a successful rushing attack. It isn't pretty work and won't be high profile production, but Moreau could be one of the underrated keys to a better New Orleans offense in 2024.