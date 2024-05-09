Jimmy Graham's Arctic Challenge Is A Quest To Fight Youth Homelessness More Than World Records, Extreme Conditions
Former New Orleans Saints legendary tight end is preparing to bring awareness, raise money, and tackle youth homelessness and human trafficking by rowing through the Arctic Ocean.
Jimmy Graham's contributions, on and off the playing field, are why he will always be a well-respected former Saints player for the Who Dat Nation. Still, his latest adventure to raise money for the Covenant House in New Orleans goes beyond an ordinary donation.
The five-time Pro-Bowler told ESPN's Pat McAfee about the 1,000-kilometer and approximate twenty-day trek for the Arctic Challenge in 2025. Jimmy Graham shared that he and his rowing mates, including a former Navy Seal, hope to end the journey in the middle of the Arctic Ocean in fifteen days to set the time record for the event.
"Unfortunately, we're we're chasing five or more world records. So because of that, we can't have a chase boat. We can't have a follow boat. So once we take off from Norway, through the fjords, we're going to be on our own, chasing these world records.," Graham told Pat McAfee.
Despite the challenges posed by ferocious weather fronts and the icy hostility of the water, Jimmy embraces the gravity of his role with great earnestness. The Covenant House of New Orleans "serves young people to overcome homelessness and human trafficking." Graham escaped his abusive mother's boyfriend's wrath and became homeless at a group home in Florida. He overcame the abandonment after meeting Becky Vincent following a meeting at a local church. She would raise Graham in a small trailer while earning $12,000 annually.
Thus, the plight of many young teenagers who receive help through the Covenant House registers with Jimmy Graham. He will become the first minority athlete to complete the race while they navigate the Arctic's perilous waters.
"The weather is very treacherous up there. The water is extremely cold. We can only stop I mean, you can barely survive at all if you get in that water and can't get out."
Graham informed McAfee that his team would possess a satellite phone and hoped to communicate their program to the show. Find out more information about the Arctic Challenge and how to donate here.