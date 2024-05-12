New Orleans Saints Reportedly Expects To Sign Former Chicago Bears Offensive Lineman
The New Orleans Saints have signed offensive lineman Lucas Patrick on Sunday, as first reported by Nick Underhill of neworleans.football. He joins the Saints at the conclusion of their three-day mini-camp for invited undrafted rookies, draft picks, and tryout veterans.
Patrick, who turns 31 in July, has been in the NFL for eight seasons. He originally entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Duke with the Green Bay Packers. He'd play his first five seasons with Green Bay, starting 28 games between 2020 and 2021 at guard or center.
In the 2022 offseason, Patrick signed as a free agent with the Chicago Bears. He'd be with Chicago the last two seasons. In 2023, he'd start 15 of 17 contests at center. Current New Orleans quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko also served in the same capacity for the Bears the last two seasons.
At 6'3" and 313-Lbs., Patrick has started games at right guard, left guard, and center. He'll presumably be in competition for a starting spot along the interior of the New Orleans line.
The Saints lost starting LG James Hurst to retirement just prior to the draft. New Orleans also lost veteran G/T Andrus Peat in free agency, while linemen Trai Turner and Max Garcia also remain unsigned.
Patrick will compete with Shane Lemieux, Nick Saldiveri, Olisaemeka Udoh, and Justin Herron for a potential starting spot at left guard.
The Saints also used their first-round pick on Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga and a seventh-round choice on Eastern Kentucky OT Josiah Ezirim.