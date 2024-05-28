New Orleans Saints Undrafted Defenders Balling Out In OTAs
Undrafted free agents (UDFAs) typically have to rely on special teams work to earn their way onto a 53-man roster. While that will still be true for a pair of New Orleans Saints UDFAs, they are finding another way to make thier presence known: making plays on defense.
S, MILLARD BRADFORD
Former TCU safety Millard Bradford was a noted playmaker during his time with the Horned Frogs. He finished his collegiate career with four interceptions and 19 passes defended. His versatile play matches the brand as well. Taking over 130 snaps at each slot corner, free safety and in the box. Both elements of his game are among the reason that Saints News Network's own Bob Rose projected him as a player that could steal a roster spot.
During the team's fourth day of OTAs, the second open to media, Bradford showed off his play making instinct with two interceptions. The first came during seven-on-seven drills when a pass from Spencer Rattler to wide receievr Bub Means was tipped up high by safety Lawrence Johnson. Bradford got underneath it for a clean interception with what would have been a decent return ahead of him.
Later on in team drills, Rattler again targeted Means in double-coverage. This time, Bradford was able to work underneath and take the ball away. Bradford has a strong practice and puncuated it with his two takeaways.
LB, ISAIAH STALBIRD
Meanwhile, on the second level of the defense, linebacker Isaiah Stalbird has been hard to miss. The former South Dakota State safety is transition to linebacker at the next level.
In the opening OTA practice, Stalbird had a nice break on a pass in the short area of the field intended for UDFA wideout Kyle Sheets. Stalbird ready the passer's (Rattler) eyes and broke on the ball as the pass was being released. He had two hands on it, but was unable to come up with what would have been considered pick-six going the other way. Either way though, the read, reaction and break on the ball were impressive.
During the second week of OTAs, Stalbird showed out with his run defense. Particularly on a tackle for a loss during the team period. After sending a tight end in motion, the Saints offense handed the ball off to veteran running back James Washington on a zone run to the left side. Stalbird shot the gap from the second level, and put himself in position to wrangle to Robinson from behind to stop the play. With this being a no-contact situation, the play rolled on. But "Nice play, 44!" rang in front the onlooking coaches and players.
Both of these players will not have an easy route to the roster. However, if they keep showing up and having moments like these each week, a ticket to the practice squad or even more could be in their future.