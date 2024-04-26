NFL Draft: First-Round Draft Grades For The NFC South Team's Picks
Overall, the NFC South brought in players that will have an immediate impact for their respective teams.
While the Atlanta Falcons' draft choice may have been the Talk of the town, let's not overlook the other NFC South teams who had a commendable first round in this year's draft. Overall, the NFC South brought in players that will have an immediate impact for their respective teams.
Here are the SNN team grades:
No. 8: Atlanta Falcons - Michael Penix Jr, QB (Washington)
Bob Rose: A for the player, F for draft reasoning.
John Hendrix: C-
Ross Jackson: A
Kyle T. Mosley: A
Overall: A-
- The Falcons made a bold move by signing Kurt Cousins to a massive deal this offseason, only to select Michael Penix Jr. in the draft. This raises an interesting question: Will the young QB be content sitting for three seasons behind Cousins? Moreover, did the team consult Cousins about this selection?
No. 14: New Orleans Saints - Taliese Fuaga, OL (Oregon State)
Bob Rose: B
John Hendrix: A
Ross Jackson: A
Kyle T. Mosley: A-
Overall: A-
- Not knowing about Ryan Ramczyk's status going into the season, losing James Hurst and Andrus Peat (possibly), New Orleans had to fill the need with an outstanding offensive lineman. Derek Carr and the Saints' running backs will fall in love with his physical play. It was a no-brainer. He was my selection during our mock draft roundtable.
No. 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Graham Barton, C (Duke)
Bob Rose: C+
John Hendrix: B-
Ross Jackson: C
Kyle T. Mosley: B
Overall: B-
- It's not a sexy selection, but it makes sense for the Bucs. At 6-5 and 313 pounds, he'll become a stalwart anchor of the Bucs' offensive line for Baker Mayfield.
No. 32: Carolina Panthers - Xavier Legette, WR (South Carolina)
Bob Rose: B
John Hendrix: B+
Ross Jackson: B
Kyle T. Mosley: A-
Overall: B
- A big receiver with excellent ball-tracking skills is a good pick for Bryce Young in the passing game. However, they still need to draft more talent around the young signal-caller.
NFC SOUTH OVERALL GRADE: B+
