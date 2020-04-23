NFL Draft: Saints Prospect KJ Hamler

The New Orleans Saints have the NFL’s most productive wide receiver in Michael Thomas, but the team’s other wideouts have produced little over the previous two seasons. New Orleans signed veteran Pro Bowler Emmanuel Sanders in free agency to give them a legitimate number two threat at the position, but still lack proven depth.

The Saints could look to add another receiver from a deep and talented draft class at the position. There are several receivers outside of round one that have immediate starting potential. Today’s draft profile looks at one of this draft’s most electrifying playmakers.



K.J. Hamler, WR (Penn State) 5’9” 178-Lbs.

Nov 16, 2019; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) runs with the ball on a punt return during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports



Kahlee Jacoby Hamler (K.J.) Was a Michigan prep star in track and football at St. Mary’s Prep near Pontiac, MI before relocating to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year of high school. Unfortunately, Hamler tore his ACL before the year and missed the season. Still ranked among the top-50 high school wideouts, Hamler chose Penn State, but would redshirt his first year because of the knee injury. Once healthy, he started every game for the Nittany Lions in 2018 and caught 42 passes for 754 yards and five touchdowns while asserting himself as one of best kick returners in the Big 10. Hamler was an enormous part of the Penn State offense in 2019, pulling in 56 receptions for 904 yards and 8 touchdowns to earn 2nd team All-Big 10 honors and setting a new Nittany Lions record for all-purpose yards in a season.



NFL.com comparison (via Lance Zierlein) = Tavon Austin (Cowboys)

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) rushes with the ball after making a catch as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Benjamin St-Juste (25) attempts to make a tackle in the first half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports



Hamler is one of the most electric open field playmakers in the draft, but would have a limited role in some offenses because of his size and durability concerns. Physical defensive backs can throw him off his routes and wear him down during games. Hamler a tough player, but can get jostled around in traffic and lost in the middle of the field in tight quarters. He struggles with focus drops at times and will fight the catch and has trouble tracking the deep ball.



Hamler was most effective when the Nittany Lions used him in space, and he’s deadly in the open field. He has elite sprinters speed and will not only stretch a defense deep, but is also a deadly scoring threat after a short reception. Hamler has outstanding quickness to elude a press at the line of scrimmage and explode into his route for fast separation. He glides smoothly through the secondary and has quick twitch change of direction, making him a valuable weapon from the slot. Hamler’s running ability makes him a threat out of the backfield or on reverses and makes him an ideal kick returner on special teams.

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) rushes with the ball past Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Jordan Howden (23) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

K.J. Hamler has elite open field ability, and will be drafted in either the 2nd or 3rd round. His size makes him best suited for a slot role and he must refine his route tree to be a more effective receiver. His impressive speed adds a gamebreaking element to an offense however, and he could thrive in an offense like the Saints who would utilize his skills in space.