NFL Matchups: All-Time Series History Between The New Orleans Saints And Kansas City Chiefs
Week 5 of the 2024-25 NFL season concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football. It will be the first of three contests in prime time for the Saints this season. For Kansas City, it will mark their third prime-time matchup in the first five weeks of five overall appearances during the year.
New Orleans is coming off a 9-8 finish last season, but lost key tiebreakers to miss the playoffs for a third straight year. The Chiefs are coming off back-to-back Super Bowl championships, with four Super Bowl trips in the last five seasons.
This will mark only the 13th all-time matchup between the AFC Chiefs and NFC Saints. It's their first meeting since 2020 and first time they've squared off in Kansas City since the 2016 season. Nine of their 12 matchups were decided by 10 points or fewer, with six of those games being within a touchdown or less.
Saints vs. Chiefs Series History
• 5-7 record (all-time)
• 3-2 (away)
The first ever meeting between the Saints and Chiefs occurred on a Monday night early in the 1972 season at Tulane Stadium. It was the first Monday night game in Saints franchise history. The visiting Chiefs overcame four turnovers and outgained New Orleans in total yardage, 324 to 152, to pull out a 20-17 comeback victory.
These teams wouldn't meet again until 1976, this time in Kansas City. Led by former Chiefs Hall of Fame coach Hank Stram, the Saints scored 17 unanswered fourth quarter points to record a 27-17 win. New Orleans rookie running backs Tony Galbreath and Chuck Muncie combined for 272 rushing yards in the victory.
The Saints and Chiefs would split their next two matchups in 1982 and 1985, both in New Orleans. They wouldn't meet again in Kansas City until the second game of the 1991 season. It was a battle between two hard-nosed and defensive-oriented squads that went to the playoffs that season.
New Orleans jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead behind touchdown catches from wideouts Eric Martin and Quinn Early, then held on for a 17-10 victory. Bruising Chiefs running backs Christian Okoye and Barry Word were held to just 67 combined yards by the outstanding Dome Patrol defense led by LBs Rickey Jackson, Pat Swilling, Sam Mills, and Vaughan Johnson.
The Chiefs would win a 1994 matchup between the teams in New Orleans, with the two franchises again squaring off in Kansas City in the season finale of the 1997 campaign. New Orleans would hold the Chiefs to just 176 total yards, but turned the ball over five times and allowed a punt return score in a 25-13 Kansas City victory.
The Saints would win the next two matchups against the Chiefs, 2004 in New Orleans and a 30-20 2008 win in Kansas City. That 2008 victory was the last time the Saints would defeat the Chiefs, with Kansas City taking the last three matchups between the teams. In each of those previous three contests, the Chiefs had no larger than a six point margin of victory.
After a three-point overtime victory in New Orleans early in 2012, the Saints traveled to Kansas City midway through the 2016 season. New Orleans got 367 yards passing from QB Drew Brees and 130 yards receiving on 10 catches from WR Michael Thomas. The Chiefs still managed a 27-21 win while being significantly outgained in total yardage. That was the last time that the Saints have played the Chiefs on the road.
The last time these teams met at all was late in the 2020 season. In a game between two Super Bowl contenders, the Chiefs took a closely fought 32-29 victory. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees combined for six touchdowns and efficient numbers. However, 179 yards on the ground from the Chiefs compared to just 60 from New Orleans proved to be the difference.
A New Orleans pass rush that had only 34 sacks last season will be challenged to generate pressure on Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes, one of the best in the game. If successful, an outstanding Saints cornerback unit and linebacking corps could be set up to make big plays.
The New Orleans offense, under new coordinator Klint Kubiak, is sure to be challenged by a Chiefs defense that was second overall statistically in 2023. A rebuilt Saints offensive line will especially be tested against a disruptive Kansas City front seven that had 57 sacks and 87 tackles for loss a year ago.
Arrowhead Stadium is one of the tougher places in the league to play. Particularly so in front of a prime-time crowd against a Super Bowl favorite. For the Saints, it will be their third game against a 2023-24 playoff team in the first five weeks.
New Orleans has traditionally played well in Kansas City. Historical results mean nothing for the current standings, but the Saints will need history to repeat itself if they hope to rise up and meet such an imposing early season challenge.