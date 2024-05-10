NFL Post-Draft: A 53-Man Roster Prediction, Starting With The New Orleans Saints Offense
The New Orleans Saints replaced longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael with Klint Kubiak this offseason. He'll oversee an almost entirely revamped offensive staff that includes new assistants Rick Dennison, John Benton, Derrick Foster, Andrew Janocko, Keith Williams, and Denarius McGhee.
Kubiak doesn't come in without weapons to work with. However, there are also plenty of questions and concerns with the unit. Chief among them is an offensive line that was abysmal last season and whether QB Derek Carr can improve in his second year with the team.
With the NFL Draft behind us and OTA workouts approaching, here's an early prediction on what the offensive side of the Saints 53-man roster will look like.
QUARTERBACK (3)
• Derek Carr
• Jake Haener
• Spencer Rattler* (rookie)
(players to watch/practice squad: Nathan Peterman)
Carr finished his first season in New Orleans strong after several inconsistencies through the first 3/4 of the year. There was never any doubt that he'd be the starter once the decision was made that Dennis Allen would return as head coach. Each man's job fate is likely linked to Carr playing as well as he did to finish the 2023-24 campaign.
After Jameis Winston departed in free agency, I felt certain that the Saints would bring in an experienced quarterback to back up Carr. A player with successful experience, which rules out Peterman. His signing could indicate that Allen and new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak have some confidence in Haener, a fourth-round pick last season.
Haener and rookie fifth-round choice Rattler aren't on the team to provide competition for Carr. However, their offseason battle will be worth watching to see if either possess the abilities to be a potential starter down the road. If neither can beat out Peterman or inspire confidence should something happen to Carr, the Saints could also fall back on Taysom Hill as an option with some experience.
RUNNING BACK (4)
• Alvin Kamara
• Kendre Miller
• Jamaal Williams
• Zander Horvath (FB)
(players to watch/practice squad: Jordan Mims, James Robinson, Jacob Kibodi*, Adam Prentice)
If Kubiak uses Kamara the same way that Kubiak used Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, and the ways that Pete Carmichael didn't, then the eighth-year back may be poised for a career season. Miller dealt with injuries most of his rookie year, but flashed explosive running ability and strong receiving skills when he was in the lineup.
Williams had disappointing production in his first year with the Saints, but is strong between the tackles and near the goal line. He could be pushed by Mims, and undrafted rookie last year, or Robinson, a 1,000-yard rusher just three years ago as a rookie with Jacksonville.
Horvath and Prentice should wage a close battle for the fullback position. With Taysom Hill's running ability, I expect New Orleans to keep a few backs on the practice squad as injury insurance but only four on their active roster.
WIDE RECEIVER (6)
• Chris Olave
• Rashid Shaheed
• A.T. Perry
• Cedrick Wilson
• Bub Means*
• Equanimeous St. Brown
(players to watch/practice squad: Stanley Morgan Jr., Jermaine Jackson*, Kyle Sheets*, Mason Tipton*)
It'll be weird to see the Saints without Michael Thomas. Olave, Shaheed, and Perry make up a potentially lethal trio, with Wilson being an underrated free-agent addition. Means adds speed, contested catch skills, and another vertical threat to the group. St. Brown, brother of Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, could be a big-bodied physical presence.
The Saints have carried six wideouts for the last few seasons, and I don't expect that to change this year. However, there should be fierce competition for that final spot or two based on special teams contributions. Shaheed is one of the NFL's best returners, but if Wilson or Jackson can show some explosiveness in that area that could be the key to a roster spot.
No team has had more success than New Orleans with undrafted or late-round wideouts. Jackson, Sheets, or Tipton have the odds stacked against them. You don't have to look any further than Shaheed (undrafted) or Perry (6th round) to know that stranger things have happened.
TIGHT END (4)
• Juwan Johnson
• Foster Moreau
• Taysom Hill
• Dallin Holker*
A tight end in name only, Hill will continue to make major contributions in a variety of ways for this offense. Listed back at quarterback on the team's website, his biggest impact should continue to come out of the backfield as a runner.
A converted wideout, Johnson is a matchup problem for defenses and could have a big year in Kubiak's scheme. Moreau is more of a traditional in-line tight end and the team's best blocker at the position.
Most expect the undrafted Holker to earn a spot on the active roster. He does bring an intriguing set of skills as a receiver. However, he'll need to turn a lot of heads as a pass catcher and improve tremendously as a blocker to convince coaches to keep him over an extra running back, wideout, or offensive lineman.
OFFENSIVE LINE (9)
• Taliese Fuaga*
• Cesar Ruiz
• Erik McCoy
• Trevor Penning
• Shane Lemieux, G/C
• Landon Young, T
• Nick Saldiveri, G
• Justin Herron, G/T
• Olisaemeka Udoh, G/T
(players to watch/practice squad: Josiah Ezirim*, Mark Evans II, Kyle Hergel, Sincere Haynesworth*, Nouri Nouili*)
(NOTE: I expect RT Ryan Ramczyk to start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list or Injured Reserve)
Easily the most concerning position on the offense, if not the entire team. Ramczyk's knee issues puts his status to start the year in serious doubt and may even force an early end to his career. Additionally, the free agent departure of Andrus Peat has left potentially major problems at both spots on the left side of the line.
Left guard James Hurst retired just prior to the draft. Left tackle Trevor Penning, a 2022 first round choice, was benched after six games for poor performance last season. This year's first-round pick, Fuaga is expected to be an immediate starter at one of the tackle spots. Lemieux, Saldiveri, Herron, and Udoh should be the primary competitors at left guard.
This offensive line will need to come together rapidly for Kubiak's system to have any chance at success. There are several position battles on both sides of the ball to watch through OTA sessions and training camp. The New Orleans offensive line is clearly the most tenuous area of concern.