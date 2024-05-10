NFL Post-Draft: A 53-Man Roster Prediction, Spotlighting The New Orleans Saints Defense And Special Teams
The NFL Draft is now complete. Most of the big-name free agents are signed with teams, though there are a few talented players still unsigned. Next up is a three-day post-draft mini-camp from May 10 to May 12. This will include rookie tryouts for invited players that were not drafted.
The rest of May will include two OTA workouts for each team. For the New Orleans Saints, those OTA sessions will be May 21-23 and May 28-30.
There will likely be changes that the Saints make to their 90-man roster between now and the start of training camp in July. Here is my early prediction for the Saints 53-man roster at the defensive positions to start the 2024-25 regular season.
* = rookie
DEFENSIVE END (5)
• Cameron Jordan
• Carl Granderson
• Chase Young
• Isaiah Foskey
• Payton Turner
(players to watch/practice squad: Tanoh Kpassagnon, Niko Lalos, Trajan Jeffcoat*, Nate Latu*)
On paper, this could be a daunting and formidable group. However, it's a position that collectively accounted for only 16 sacks, 41 QB hits, and 25 tackles for loss last season with only one offseason addition. On the field, this is a position filled with concerns and major questions.
Can Jordan, who turns 35 this offseason and enters his 13th season, revert back to Hall of Fame form after a year full of injuries and the worst statistical production since his rookie year?
Will Turner, a first-round pick in 2021, actually stay on the field after missing an incredible 36 of 51 career games? Can Young revitalize his career and show why he was the second overall choice in the 2020 NFL Draft? Will Foskey, a second-round pick last season, develop after showing virtually nothing as a rookie? Will Granderson continue developing after providing most of the statistical production for the position last season?
Kpassagnon could easily beat out Turner or even Foskey for a spot. He's been the far more consistent player of the three, just doesn't have as much upside. Both Kpassagnon and Turner are also able to play inside in some situations, giving the Saints some flexibility.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE (4)
• Bryan Bresee
• Nathan Shepherd
• Khalen Saunders
• Khristian Boyd*
(players to watch/practice squad: Jack Heflin, Kyler Baugh*)
Bresee had a strong rookie year and flashed the potential of a perennial Pro Bowler. He could be one of the centerpieces to this defense for years to come. Beyond Bresee, this is a relatively thin position.
Shepherd is a solid defender against both the run and pass, but isn't the type of player that strikes fear into an offense. Saunders is a fantastic athlete with good size, but did little defensively in his first year with the team. To be fair, this group was far better against inside rushing attacks than the position had been in the previous two years.
As a sixth-round pick, Boyd is certainly not guaranteed a roster spot. However, he's a big-bodied defender with excellent strength and athletic upside. He'll still need to show enough to hold off Heflin, a high-motor rotational player.
LINEBACKER (5)
• Demario Davis
• Willie Gay
• Pete Werner
• Jaylan Ford*
• Khaleke Hudson
(players to watch/practice squad: Nephi Sewell, Monty Rice, D'Marco Jackson)
Davis continues to be one of the NFL's best all-around defenders. He's also the team's oldest player (35) and coming into his 12th season. Werner is very good against the run and inside the tackle box, but can struggle in space and is a liability in coverage.
Free-agent addition Gay is a terrific athlete with good range. He should be a dynamic complement to Davis and Werner. Like Boyd, Ford isn't necessarily guaranteed a roster spot as a fifth-round choice. However, his excellent physicality, strong ability against the run, and terrific ball skills in zone coverage make him a potential draft steal.
Sewell (knee) may start the year on the PUP list. If so, that will further open up competition for the final spot or two at this position. Special teams and ability to contribute in sub-packages or passing situations will likely be the difference in a close battle between veterans Hudson, Jackson, and Rice.
CORNERBACK (4)
• Marshon Lattimore
• Paulson Adebo
• Kool-Aid McKinstry*
• Alontae Taylor
(player to watch/practice squad: Shemar Jean-Charles)
Rumors of a Lattimore trade are still unlikely to come to fruition. Even after June 1, it doesn't financially make sense for the team. Plus, Lattimore is still one of the best three corners in the game. Adebo is in a contract year and coming off his best season. The team hardly missed a beat with him as the top corner when Lattimore was injured last season.
McKinstry's selection in the second round surprised some, but was made with an eye toward the future as well as immediate contributions in 2024. He's an outstanding cover corner with the ability to also play the slot, a weakness for this defense last season. His addition should allow the Saints to play Taylor more on the outside or move him around the formation.
With arguably the NFL's best foursome of corners, it feels unlikely that another player will be able to grab a spot. Jean-Charles seems to be the most likely candidate if he can shine on special teams the way Isaac Yiadom did a few years ago.
SAFETY (6)
• Tyrann Mathieu
• Jordan Howden
• Will Harris
• Ugo Amadi
• Johnathan Abram
• J.T. Gray
(player to watch/practice squad: Millard Bradford*, Lawrence Johnson*)
Mathieu is still a playmaker with excellent instincts. However, he's at his best in a deep safety role over slot coverage or at the line of scrimmage. Howden had a promising rookie year, but must eliminate inconsistencies in his second season. The offseason release of Marcus Maye leaves him starting alongside Mathieu by default.
Abram is a major liability in coverage, but the team loves his experience, physicality, and ability in the tackle box. Gray contributes little on defense, but is one of the league's top special teams contributors
Former Lion Harris may prove to be an underrated pickup for the secondary. He played in a similar system with Detroit, has decent range on the back end, and can play the slot. Amadi also brings good special teams skills and slot coverage ability. That versatility from Harris and Amadi likely means that the Saints carry an extra safety over a fifth corner.
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
• Blake Grupe, K
• Lou Hedley, P
• Zach Wood, LS
(players to watch/practice squad: Charlie Smyth - K, Matthew Hayball - P)
Grupe had big shoes to fill in replacing Wil Lutz. Despite some costly misses over the first half of the year, he did a pretty solid job overall. He'll be pushed by Smyth, who has a booming leg and tremendous range but questionable accuracy.
Hedley's job feels far less secure. He placed 31 kicks inside the opponent’s 20, but was among the NFL's worst in net average. As one of the league's longest-tenured and most consistent long snappers, Wood is likely secure in his spot.