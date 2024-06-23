Saints News Network

NFL Transactions: Official New Orleans Saints Personnel Moves Reported June 17-22

The following are the NFL transactions reported by the New Orleans Saints from June 17 to June 22.

Kyle T. Mosley

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS TRANSACTIONS
JUNE 14

WAIVER REQUEST (NO RECALL)

NEW ORLEANS

  • Sheets, Kyle - WR (Slippery Rock); Partially Guaranteed Contract

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  • Horsted, Jesper - TE (Princeton)
JUNE 17

WAIVER REQUEST (NO RECALL)

NEW ORLEANS

  • Hicks, Faion - DB (Wisconsin)

TERMINATION VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

  • Sheets, Kyle - WR (Slippery Rock); Partially Guaranteed Contract

JUNE 18

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

  • Hicks, Faion - DB (Wisconsin)
JUNE 20

WAIVER REQUEST (NO RECALL)

NEW ORLEANS

  • Latu, Nathan - DE (Oklahoma State)

FREE AGENT SIGNINGS

NEW ORLEANS

  • McCain, Mac - DB (North Carolina A&T)
  • Teamer, Roderic - DB (Tulane)
JUNE 21

TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM

NEW ORLEANS

  • Latu, Nathan - DE (Oklahoma State)
