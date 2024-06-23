NFL Transactions: Official New Orleans Saints Personnel Moves Reported June 17-22
The following are the NFL transactions reported by the New Orleans Saints from June 17 to June 22.
In this story:
The Saints News Network reports the official transactions of the New Orleans Saints from June 17 to June 22.
JUNE 14
WAIVER REQUEST (NO RECALL)
NEW ORLEANS
- Sheets, Kyle - WR (Slippery Rock); Partially Guaranteed Contract
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- Horsted, Jesper - TE (Princeton)
JUNE 17
WAIVER REQUEST (NO RECALL)
NEW ORLEANS
- Hicks, Faion - DB (Wisconsin)
TERMINATION VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
- Sheets, Kyle - WR (Slippery Rock); Partially Guaranteed Contract
JUNE 18
TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
- Hicks, Faion - DB (Wisconsin)
JUNE 20
WAIVER REQUEST (NO RECALL)
NEW ORLEANS
- Latu, Nathan - DE (Oklahoma State)
FREE AGENT SIGNINGS
NEW ORLEANS
- McCain, Mac - DB (North Carolina A&T)
- Teamer, Roderic - DB (Tulane)
JUNE 21
TERMINATIONS VIA WAIVER SYSTEM
NEW ORLEANS
- Latu, Nathan - DE (Oklahoma State)
Published