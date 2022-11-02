Saints Add Veteran QB to Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints have signed QB Brett Hundley to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

On Tuesday, the Saints waived defensive back Bryce Thompson from their active roster and released QB Jake Luton and CB Jordan Miller from the practice squad.

Hundley has completed 59% of his career throws for 1,902 yards with 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 309 career rushing yards with two touchdowns.

The 29-year-old Hundley was a fifth-round selection out of UCLA by the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in four games as a reserve in 2016, completing 2 of 10 passes for 17 yards with an interception.

In 2017, Hundley received his first NFL start against the New Orleans Saints. He was 12 of 25 for 87 yards with no touchdowns, an interception, and 44 yards rushing in a 26-17 loss to New Orleans.

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) has a pass deflected by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93). Mandatory Credit: Adam Wesley/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports

Hundley started nine games as an injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for Green Bay in 2017. He went 3-6 as a starter, completing 60.8% of his throws for 1,836 yards with 9 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 270 yards rushing.

Hundley appeared in three games as a backup for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He was on the Colts practice squad in 2021 and spent this preseason with the Baltimore Ravens before being released prior to the regular season.

The 3-5 Saints host the 5-3 Ravens this Monday night.