Skip to main content

Saints Add Veteran QB to Practice Squad

New Orleans signs a veteran quarterback to their practice squad in preparation for Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints have signed QB Brett Hundley to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

On Tuesday, the Saints waived defensive back Bryce Thompson from their active roster and released QB Jake Luton and CB Jordan Miller from the practice squad.

Hundley has completed 59% of his career throws for 1,902 yards with 9 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also has 309 career rushing yards with two touchdowns.

The 29-year-old Hundley was a fifth-round selection out of UCLA by the Green Bay Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He appeared in four games as a reserve in 2016, completing 2 of 10 passes for 17 yards with an interception.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In 2017, Hundley received his first NFL start against the New Orleans Saints. He was 12 of 25 for 87 yards with no touchdowns, an interception, and 44 yards rushing in a 26-17 loss to New Orleans.

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) has a pass deflected by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93). Mandatory Credit: Adam Wesley/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports

Oct 22, 2017; Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley (7) has a pass deflected by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93). Mandatory Credit: Adam Wesley/Wisconsin via USA TODAY Sports

Hundley started nine games as an injury replacement for Aaron Rodgers for Green Bay in 2017. He went 3-6 as a starter, completing 60.8% of his throws for 1,836 yards with 9 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and 270 yards rushing.

Hundley appeared in three games as a backup for the Arizona Cardinals in 2019. He was on the Colts practice squad in 2021 and spent this preseason with the Baltimore Ravens before being released prior to the regular season.

The 3-5 Saints host the 5-3 Ravens this Monday night. 

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_19331685_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

By the Numbers: Saints Blank Raiders in Week 8

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_8419846_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Celebrate 56 Years of Existence

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19331649_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Week 8 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

By John Hendrix
Alontae Taylor
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 'Young Guns' Emerge at the Right Time

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_19331646_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Biggest Treats From Saints Terrorizing of Raiders

By Bob Rose
USATSI_19246153_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19330268_168388561_lowres
Game Day

Game Recap: Saints Trounce Raiders to Improve to 3-5

By John Hendrix
USATSI_19073849_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Injury Report: Mark Ingram

By Kyle T. Mosley