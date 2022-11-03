Skip to main content

Saints Designate S P.J. Williams for Return

New Orleans seems poised to get a veteran defender back in the secondary.
As first reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC-Houston, the New Orleans Saints have re-signed DB Bryce Thompson to their practice squad and designated S P.J. Williams to return from injured reserve.

John Hendrix of the Saints News Network reported that both Thompson and Williams were at the team’s practice on Thursday. Thompson was waived from the active roster earlier this week. Thompson has appeared in four games for the Saints this season, playing six defensive snaps and 40 on special teams.

Williams, 29, was a third-round choice out of Florida State by New Orleans in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has 8 career interceptions, including a team-high 3 in 2021, along with four career sacks and 244 tackles.

Oct 2, 2022; New Orleans Saints defensive backs P.J. Williams (26) and Marshon Lattimore (23) defend against Minnesota Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (19). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Williams has appeared in four games this season, tallying 11 tackles and breaking up two passes. He’s been out of action for the last month with a quadriceps injury.

New Orleans hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night. If activated, Williams could fill a vital role in a secondary that’s been without injured cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby. 

