Saints and Falcons will showcase the three Thanksgiving games in a Primetime showdown of the NFC South foes. Best of all, the Saints will have CB Marshon Lattimore back in thei defensive starting lineup to face Falcons' WR Julio Jones. Both players have been on the mend with injuries - Lattimore (hamstring), Jones (shoulder).

SAINTS NOTABLE INJURIES

Notable Saints considered out of the contest are:

LT Terron Armstead (high ankle sprain), LG Andrus Peat (Broken Forearm), Zach Line (Knee)

FALCONS NOTABLE INJURIES

Notable Falcons Injuries: WR Julio Jones (Shoulder), TE Luke Stocker (Questionable - Back), TE Austin Hooper (Out -Knee), S Sharrod Neasman (Questionable - Shoulder)

