Saints a finalist in Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes

The New Orleans Saints are one of two teams making a push to win the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Tennessee Titans are also among the teams making a strong push to sign him. Russini notes that both the Saints and Titans want him on the field by Monday. The Saints have been linked to Jadeveon Clowney a good bit this offseason, according to Sports Overtime host Nader Mirfiq. He reported in late May of the interest, and noted that the Saints were close to a deal rumored to be a one-year, $10 million contract with the free agent on Thursday.

Clowney has also been linked to the Seahawks, who he spent the 2019 season with. He finished with 31 total tackles (21 solo), 3.0 sacks, an interception, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 pass defenses, and 2 scores. He ended up as Pro Football Focus' 18th-highest graded edge defender at 80.8 overall.

The Saints pass rush has been really good, finishing with a Sean Payton team-high 51 sacks in 2019. It was their highest output since 2001 (53). Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport led the way for Dennis Allen's defense, but the Saints got three-sack or better production from others like Trey Hendrickson, Demario Davis, David Onyemata, and Mario Edwards.

Adding Jadeveon Clowney to a very underrated and already borderline Top 10 defense would easily pole-vault them into the Top 5. You can't have enough good pass rushers, especially with a threat of COVID-19. Should a deal get done, it will be interesting to see what the financials look like. Never count out Mickey Loomis to make it work. According to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, the team has contacted agents for players to see if there can be any restructures done.