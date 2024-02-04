BREAKING: New Orleans Saints Parting Ways With Offensive Line Coach Doug Marrone

More changes coming within the Saints coaching staff amid reports that the team is parting ways with a veteran assistant.

Nick Underhill of neworleans.football was the first to report on Saturday evening that the New Orleans Saints are parting ways with offensive line coach Doug Marrone. This news comes on the heels of Friday reports that the Saints will be hiring San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator after next Sunday's Super Bowl.

Marrone, 59, just finished his second season in his second stint with the Saints. He was the offensive coordinator for Sean Payton's first staff in New Orleans back in 2006, serving three years in that role. Over those three seasons, the Saints twice ranked first in both total offensive yardage and passing production while finishing with a top-5 scoring offense twice.

In 2009, Marrone left to become head coach at Syracuse University. After four years there, he'd become head coach of the Buffalo Bills, a position he held for two seasons. The Jacksonville Jaguars brought him in as their offensive line coach in 2014, but he'd be promoted to interim head coach to close out 2015 and took over as the full-time head coach the following year.

Marrone remained coach of the Jaguars for six seasons, taking Jacksonville to the 2018 AFC Championship Game. Upon his dismissal after the 2020 campaign, he was hired as offensive line coach for the University of Alabama. The Crimson Tide finished 13-2 in 2021, losing only to Georgia in the SEC Championship and National Championship game.

In 2022, Marrone was brought back to New Orleans by Dennis Allen, who took over the head coaching reigns following the resignation of Sean Payton. The entire offense has struggled mightily since the retirement of QB Drew Brees after the 2020 season.

Since Marrone's return, the Saints have managed fewer than 110 rushing yards per game and have ranked near the bottom of the NFL in rushing average. Their 3.6 per carry in 2023 ranked 31st in the league. Poor pass protection, bordering on abysmal at times, has also caused the offense to spin it's wheels.

New Orleans quarterbacks were sacked 73 times over 34 games under Marrone and were often under constant duress. Injuries and the quarterback holding onto the ball too long were factors in this. However, the Saints were often completely helpless when dealing with inside twists, stunts, and blitzes from opposing defenses.

Perhaps the biggest indictment against Marrone was the lack of development from their young linemen. Rookie fourth-round pick Nick Saldiveri played only 18 offensive snaps despite injuries and blocking issues up front. Starting RG Cesar Ruiz, a 2020 first-round pick, regressed badly in 2023 after finally showing some promise the prior season.

The most egregious disappointment has been from OT Trevor Penning, a 2022 first-round choice. Penning missed most of his rookie year with a foot injury, but was inserted as a starter coming into this year. Showing zero progress, Penning was benched after just five games. He'd play only 13 snaps over the final 11 contests, getting surpassed on the depth chart by journeymen and career backups.

Upon taking over the offensive coordinator spot, Kubiak and the Saints will need to fill positions at offensive line coach, WR coach, and RB coach.