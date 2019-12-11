Saints News Network
BREAKING: Saints to Sign Defensive End Noah Spence

Bob Rose

The New Orleans Saints are signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence, in news first reported by Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. 

New Orleans reached an agreement with Spence on Wednesday after working out several defensive linemen earlier this week, according to multiple sources.  The 25-Yr old Spence is in his fourth NFL season, entering the league as a 2nd round draft pick in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.  

USATSI_9742432
Dec 11, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws the ball as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Noah Spence (57) pressures during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-11. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The 6'2 251-Lb Spence played three seasons with the Buccaneers, starting six games.  He had 6.5 career sacks and 4 forced fumbles in Tampa Bay to go along with 34 total tackles.  His best year thus far was his first, in 2016, when he tallied 5.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hits.  Spence joined the Washington Redskins this offseason, where he had 1 sack and 3 tackles in seven appearances before being released. 

USATSI_13721178

The Spence signing comes just a day after the Saints released news that second year defensive end Marcus Davenport will miss the remainder of the season with a foot injury.  New Orleans will next host the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night as they attempt to latch onto one of the NFC's top positions in the playoff race. 

