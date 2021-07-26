Saints to Try Out WR Chris Hogan, Per Report

A former New England star is among the wideouts working out for New Orleans today, according to reports.

After Friday's news that All-Pro WR Michael Thomas will miss a significant portion to start the 2021 season after ankle surgery, the New Orleans Saints were expected to look at free-agent options at wide receiver.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports on Monday that the Saints will work out a handful of free agents at the position. The most notable of those names is former New England Patriots WR Chris Hogan.

Hogan, who turns 34 in October, has 216 receptions for 2,795 yards and 18 touchdowns through a nine-year NFL career. He last played for the New York Jets in 2020, appearing in five games and catching 14 passes for 118 yards.

Hogan entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie from Monmouth in 2012, signing with the Buffalo Bills. He played four years in Buffalo, recording 87 receptions for 959 yards and six scores.

The New England Patriots signed Hogan as a free-agent in 2016. He had the best year of his career in 2016, catching 38 passes for 680 yards and 4 touchdowns.

In three years with the Patriots, he had 107 receptions for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Hogan was at his best during the postseason. In nine playoff games with the Patriots he had 34 receptions for 542 yards and 4 scores, including three outings of at least 95 yards receiving.

Hogan joined the Carolina Panthers in 2019, but has been plagued by injuries each of the last two seasons. He played in just 12 of the last 32 contests with the Jets and Panthers.

New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan (15) runs after a catch against Jets linebacker Avery Williamson (54) and cornerback Rashard Robinson (30). Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY

At 6’1” and 210-Lbs., Hogan is a physical route runner with sure hands. He has underrated speed to test defenses and is a reliable target underneath.

