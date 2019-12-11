Source: Sheldon Rankins season in question

According to a league source, the New Orleans Saints have some fears about defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins for the rest of the season. Rankins left the 49ers game on Sunday with an ankle injury. He exited the game in the second quarter, and was looked at on the sidelines. He never returned, staying mainly in one spot and down on one knee at times. Rankins never came back in the game, and wasn't spotted at all during the second half. We received word later that he was questionable to return.

A decision has not been officially made, as I'm told there's still some options being weighed on what will ultimately happen. Rankins has looked better and better since battling back from his Achilles injury from last season, and was recently named the team's winner for the Ed Block Courage Award for 2019. Malcom Brown and David Onyemata have been the primary tandem on the interior line for the Saints, with Rankins and Shy Tuttle rotating in.

It would be a tremendous loss for New Orleans, who also just lost Marcus Davenport on Tuesday.