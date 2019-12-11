Saints News
Source: Sheldon Rankins season in question

John Hendrix

According to a league source, the New Orleans Saints have some fears about defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins for the rest of the season. Rankins left the 49ers game on Sunday with an ankle injury. He exited the game in the second quarter, and was looked at on the sidelines. He never returned, staying mainly in one spot and down on one knee at times. Rankins never came back in the game, and wasn't spotted at all during the second half. We received word later that he was questionable to return.

A decision has not been officially made, as I'm told there's still some options being weighed on what will ultimately happen. Rankins has looked better and better since battling back from his Achilles injury from last season, and was recently named the team's winner for the Ed Block Courage Award for 2019. Malcom Brown and David Onyemata have been the primary tandem on the interior line for the Saints, with Rankins and Shy Tuttle rotating in. 

It would be a tremendous loss for New Orleans, who also just lost Marcus Davenport on Tuesday.

Saints and 49ers give an Offensive Thriller in New Orleans

Kyle T. Mosley
San Francisco ascends back to the #1 seed slot after narrowly conquering New Orleans 48-46 in one of the most entertaining NFL games this season. New Orleans squandered a thrilling offensive comeback drive from QB Drew Brees, WR Michael Thomas, and WR Tre’Quan Smith who scored with 53 seconds left in the game. When the Saints needed their future Hall of Fame leader, Brees, to deliver a go-ahead drive, he did. Unfortunately, New Orleans’ secondary failed to support a tremendous effort by Brees and the Saints offense.

FAKE CALL? Did NFL Officials Fail the Saints Again?

Kyle T. Mosley
Did the NFL Officials miss another call against the Saints on Sunday? Or could it have been the second consecutive week New Orleans’ special teams unit had another breakdown on the field?

Cam Jordan: "We have to be the most critical of ourselves"

John Hendrix
Cam Jordan talks about how the Saints defense didn't live up to their standard of play on Sunday against the 49ers.

Saints lose Marcus Davenport for season, report says

John Hendrix
Marcus Davenport's season is reportedly over, as he'll undergo a season-ending surgery on his foot.

Saints Pregame Report Week 14

John Hendrix
A Sunday battle of 10-2 teams await football fans inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The Saints look to keep a hold of their top playoff spot, while the 49ers look to keep pace with the Seahawks.

NFL's Top 5 Power Teams - Week 14 (SNN/SI)

Dr.C
Week 14 is a weekend of intense showdowns, renewed rivalries, and fierce division battles will determine the complexion of the NFL playoffs. The pressure will increase, tension will be high, and one mistake can cost a team a post-season call or a coach his job. Either you win or go home wondering what could have been for your team in 2019.

NFC Playoff Picture: Where the Saints Stand

John Hendrix
The Saints aren't in control of their own destiny with three games left, but can get back to the top two spots this week with some help.

Previewing the Saints Offense Against the Colts Defense

Bob Rose
Will the Saints offense maintain balance and remain explosive against a feisty Indianapolis defense?

Saints LT Terron Armstead Will Start Against 49ers

Kyle T. Mosley
New Orleans Saints LT Terron Armstead will start for the New Orleans Saints against the San Francisco 49ers.

By The Numbers: 49ers vs Saints - Week 14

Kyle T. Mosley
A snapshot of important statistics for the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers through Week 14 in the National Football League.