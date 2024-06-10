Storylines, Questions and What To Watch For At Saints Minicamp
This week sees the Saints in action for the last time before they travel to California for training camp. New Orleans will hold a three-day minicamp between Tuesday-Thursday, and we'll get a better feel for how the 2024 squad is taking shape. Here's a brief overview of what to expect and the things we'll be looking for from Dennis Allen and company.
MINICAMP OVERVIEW
We're still in Phase Three of the offseason, and that means we're not going to see pads on except protective knee and elbow pads with helmets. There's no live contact, and assuming there's none, you can hold 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.
- 10 hours a day; Max 24 hrs over 3 days
- Physicals on Monday but no practice
- Practices Tuesday-Thursday, with a day off on Friday
- Allowed two practices totaling 3.5 Hours on the field per day
- Second practice limited to walk through activities only
WHO'S THERE
Let's emphasize that this is mandatory minicamp, so 100 percent attendance is expected. The biggest player to keep an eye out for is Marshon Lattimore, who Dennis Allen said last week that his expectation for him to be out there. Missing would incur fines, and we'll see what things look like and get a good idea from the very start. Of course, we want to see Alvin Kamara, which was the other big name missing from OTAs.
INJURY OUTLOOK: Kool-Aid McKinstry is expected to participate in walkthroughs and individual drills, which is going to be a huge step for the rookie. We also anticipate more ramp-up for Jaylan Fords, who got in to some drills after doing side work early on. Mark Evans was another player who has been present, but has not been participating.
We're not entirely sure what players like Stanley Morgan Jr., Tommy Hudson and Nathan Latu are dealing with, but they were among players who were not out on the field during OTAs but around the building. Chase Young (neck surgery) and Nephi Sewell (ACL) would be two to keep tabs on, while we aren't expecting to see Ryan Ramczyk (knee) or Tanoh Kpassagnon (Achilles). We'll also be keeping tabs on Paulson Adebo, as he did was not spotted for the past two OTAs after being there for the first week.
TRYOUT PLAYERS
Last year saw Lynn Bowden Jr. and Keke Coutee trying out for the Saints during minicamp, and we would expect to see some of these again. At what position will largely depend on the health of the roster. If we go off some of the missing faces from OTAs, the defensive end group could be an area where there's some looks, but it remains to be seen.
BIGGEST SAINTS MINICAMP STORYLINES AND QUESTIONS
- Will Trevor Penning continue to work on at right tackle and Taliese Fuaga at left tackle?
- Who will distance themselves in the depth race on the offensive line?
- How does the rookie class grow during minicamp?
- What undrafted rookie(s) will distance themselves and help get on the radar before training camp?
- How does Klint Kubiak and the rest of the offensive staff continue to imprint on the Saints?
- How much will Derek Carr grow in this new offense and what is his ceiling?
- What capacity will we see players like Cam Jordan (foot) and Jordan Howden (offseason surgery) in for minicamp?
- What leaps will Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler take from last week?
- Can Blake Grupe and Lou Hedley keep a 'leg up' on challengers Charlie Smyth and Matt Hayball?
- How will the new kickoff rule continue to impact the makeup of the roster?
Saints News Network will bring you coverage from all three days, so stay tuned.