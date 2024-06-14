New Orleans Saints Announce Two Offensive Transactions On Friday
The New Orleans Saints made two transactions the day after mandatory mini-camp, according to a team announcement on Friday. New Orleans signed tight end Jesper Horsted on Friday. To make room for Horsted, the Saints released wide receiver Kyle Sheets, an undrafted rookie from Slippery Rock.
Horsted, 27, is a four-year NFL veteran who played collegiately at Princeton. Originally a wide receiver, he was signed by the Chicago Bears in 2019 as an undrafted rookie. As a rookie wideout, he appeared in six games and caught eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown.
After spending the 2020 season on Chicago's practice squad, Horsted earned a spot on the active roster for the Bears in 2021. He'd appear in seven contests and caught two passes for 21 yards.
The Las Vegas Raiders signed Horsted as a free agent in 2022. He was converted to tight end in training camp and would have three receptions for 19 yards in 15 games played. He'd make the team again last season, catching one pass for four yards over 13 games played.
Horsted, who's 6'3" and 237-Lbs., finished his collegiate career with 196 receptions for 2,703 yards and 28 touchdowns. He left as Princeton's all-time leader in catches and receiving scores and second in receiving yardage.
Mostly a special teams contributor throughout his career, Horsted played under current Saints QB coach Andrew Janocko briefly in Chicago. He was also a teammate of Saints QB Derek Carr for one season with the Raiders.
New Orleans TE Juwan Johnson is expected to be sidelined until at least the regular season opener after foot surgery. Jesper Horsted will have an opportunity to earn a roster spot at a position that includes veteran Foster Moreau and undrafted rookie Dallin Holker, along with Michael Jacobson and Tommy Hudson.