Two Offensive Veterans Who May Be On Roster Bubble For The New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and most of the offensive coaches this offseason. Replacing Carmichael is young but respected Klint Kubiak, along with new position assistants at wide receiver, running back, and the offensive line.
New Orleans also added several new players on the offensive side. Taliese Fuaga, Bub Means, Oli Udoh, Cedrick Wilson, Shane Lemieux, and Lucas Patrick were brought in through the draft or free agency and are expected to be major contributors.
These additions and others were brought in because of their fits in the system that Kubiak is expected to employ. With that said, which returning veterans may not be a fit for Kubiak's offense? Here's a look at two returning offensive players that may face a serious challenge for roster spots when training camp opens in July.
Jamaal Williams, RB
A collegiate teammate of Taysom Hill, Williams was a fourth-round choice in the 2017 NFL Draft out of BYU by the Green Bay Packers. He was solid for the Packers over his first four seasons, rushing for a combined 1,985 yards and 10 touchdowns in a part-time role.
In 2021, Williams signed as a free agent with the Detroit Lions. He was solid in his first year (601 rushing yards), then exploded in 2022 with a career-best 1,066 yards on the ground and an NFL-high 17 rushing touchdowns. That prompted New Orleans to sign Williams to a three-year contract in 2023 worth a total of $12 million dollars, nearly $8.2 of which guaranteed.
Williams struggled in his first year with the Saints. He missed four games with a hamstring injury and finished with a career-worst 306 rushing yards while averaging an abysmal 2.9 per carry. Williams provided little pop for the offense, even when Alvin Kamara was out due to suspension. In 13 contests, he rushed for over 50 yards just once and had only two outings of over 50 total yards from scrimmage.
Now 29, Williams is a runner with excellent vision who can pick up tough inside yards. However, he doesn't have great speed, raising questions whether he can excel in an outside zone-blocking scheme like the one Kubiak is expected to install. He's also not a great receiver, surpassing 35 catches and 250 receiving yards just once in a seven-year career.
Williams is a bruising runner, but is somewhat limited in what he brings to an offense. He could be pushed by either veteran James Robinson or Jordan Mims, an undrafted second-year player, if either shows more versatility in the new scheme.
Realistically, it's hard to imagine Jamaal Williams not being part of the active roster. But it's also not farfetched. Williams will likely be behind both Kamara and second-year RB Kendre Miller on the depth chart, relegated to perhaps short yardage and goal-line situations. If the Saints have another viable option for those roles, like Taysom Hill, Robinson, or Mims, that offers more versatility, than Williams could be on the outside looking in when roster decisions are made in August.
Landon Young, OT
The Saints selected Young with a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a 1st Team All-SEC selection at Kentucky. In three years with New Orleans, Young has appeared in 39 of 51 games. However, he's started only seven contests, including a career-best four at right tackle for an injured Ryan Ramczyk last season.
At 6'7" and 321-Lbs., it was hoped that Young would be able to play either tackle spot. Unfortunately, he hasn't shown the agility or technique for left tackle. An attempted move to guard in training camp last season also proved unsuccessful. His lack of agility has also proven to be a liability when he has gotten a chance to fill in at right tackle, leaving him mostly relegated to kick protection units.
Perhaps it is telling that Young, 26, was only able to play 25% of the offensive snaps for a line that was among the worst in the NFL last season. Ineffective play resulted in the benching of LT Trevor Penning after six games. The team struggled with their interior blocking all season. Yet, Young only saw action when Ramczyk was unable to go at right tackle.
The Saints spent a first-round choice on Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga, a right tackle in college who has been working on the left side in OTA sessions. Another draft pick (7th round) was used on Eastern Kentucky RT Josiah Ezirim. New Orleans also signed OT Olisaemeka Udoh and interior blockers Shane Lemieux, Lucas Patrick, and Justin Herron in free agency.
Unless Young really steps up his game or shows the ability to play multiple positions up front, he may miss out on a spot with the active roster. The Saints have been extremely proactive in trying to improve a woeful offensive line. As a limited returning member of that line, Landon Young may have an uphill battle under a new coaching staff in a new system.