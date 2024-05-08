Saints News Network

Saints Schedule Reportedly Coming On May 15 From the NFL

The NFL is reportedly dropping the schedule on May 15, and we'll soon know how the new Saints season will stack up.

The NFL schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday, May 15 according to a report by Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer. Fischer noted that teams received the memo on Tuesday afternoon and were originally expecting the released schedule this Thursday. We'll soon know how the Saints season will stack up, as this is anticipated every year. Here's a reminder of what teams they play this year.

2024 Saints Opponents

HOME: NFC South, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, NFC West (Los Angeles Rams), AFC North (Cleveland Browns)

AWAY: NFC South, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, NFC North (Green Bay Packers)

There are plenty of interesting games for the Saints this year, and some of them could be put into a national spotlight. Sean Payton's homecoming in the Superdome, Derek Carr vs. the Raiders and a visit to Jerryworld could all get top billing for the New Orleans schedule this season.

Some honorable mentions and games that are going to be interesting as well include a potential Jameis Winston vs. his former team, Sean McVay vs. Dennis Allen, going back to Lambeau to play the Packers and then facing off against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.

