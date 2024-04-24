Former Saints Legend, First-Round Pick Sees Heisman Trophy Reinstated
ESPN's Pete Thamel brought some very encouraging news to the football world on Wednesday morning. Former Saints first-round pick and USC standout Reggie Bush is getting his 2005 Heisman Trophy back via a formal announcement.
Bush forfeited the trophy in 2010 after significant sanctions were imposed on USC by the NCAA, which placed him receiving improper benefits during his collegiate career between 2003-2005. The Trojans were stripped of their 2004 National Championship and 14 victories from that season.
In an official statement, president of The Heisman Trophy Trust Michael Comerford said, "We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments. We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back."
Various players have expressed their gratitude publicly for The Heisman Trophy Trust doing the right thing, which have included Baker Mayfield, Mark Ingram, Johnny Manziel, Shawne Merriman and Robert Griffin III. It's been a long time coming, but Reggie Bush finally gets what he's long deserved.