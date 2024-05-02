Late Round Draft Pick Jaylan Ford May Be An Ideal Fit For New Orleans Saints Defense
New Orleans Saints LB Demario Davis is one of the best, and most underrated, all-around defensive players in the NFL. Since joining the Saints as a free agent in 2018, Davis has been the key to one of the top defenses in the league.
Davis, now 35 and entering his 13th season, is still playing at an extremely high level. However, ''Father Time'' is an unbeatable foe. The Saints have also done little to pair Davis with a dynamic running mate at linebacker, let alone line up an eventual replacement.
Pete Werner, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has been excellent against the run but has limitations in space. He'll also be a free agent at the end of this season. Dynamic LB Willie Gay was added this offseason in free agency. Gay should fit perfectly in the team's defensive scheme, but was only signed to a one-year contract.
Late round draft picks are never selected with the expectation that they'll start or even that they can be groomed to succeed an existing starter. However, the Saints selected a player in Day 3 of this year's draft that has some exciting traits if he can develop into a draft steal.
Jaylan Ford, LB - Texas
After two years as an impactful reserve at Texas, Jaylan Ford took over a starting role in 2022 and filled up the stat sheet during his final two years with the Longhorns. He led the Big 12 with three fumbles forced and finished second with 119 tackles in 2022, also adding an impressive four interceptions, 10 tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Ford was just as dynamic in 2023 for the Big-12 champion Longhorns. He'd again lead the team in total tackles (101), which included 10.5 for loss and a sack. He also added two interceptions and a forced fumble on his way to back-to-back 1st Team All-Big 12 accolades.
An aggressive downhill linebacker, Ford brings prototype size, terrific physicality, and underrated athletic ability into the NFL. He has enough strength and agility to potentially play any of the possible LB spots at the next level.
Ford's power allows him to stand up blockers or blow up inside running plays. He pursues the ball tenaciously but also shows solid recognition and reaction against the run with a good closing burst to the ball.
Against the pass, Ford has decent quickness and excellent ball skills in short or tight zones. He has enough athleticism to stay with tight ends through the intermediate areas. Ford has also shown that he can be an effective blitzer, both inside or outside the tackles.
Somewhat limited in space, Ford may not be athletic enough for consistent man-to-man coverage duties. He'll need to improve his anticipation and route recognition when a spread offense forces the defense into a wider zone.
While built like a middle linebacker, Ford's instincts in such a role have been erratic. He can be beaten to the edge if his reads are even a split second slow, an issue that was apparent when Texas played some of the more athletic teams on their schedule. Therefore, he could be limited to strongside or in-the-box duties early in his career because of coverage limitations.
While more athletic than New Orleans LB Pete Werner, Ford may have some of the same issues in coverage or in space. However, he shows upside in both areas and could make an immediate impact as an early down or in-the-box defender.
Jaylan Ford won't need to assume a big responsibility for New Orleans right away. With Davis' age and the fact that both Werner and Gay will be free agents at year's end, Ford's selection was with an eye to future years. However, if he excels and shows growth as a rookie, Ford could easily go from a developmental hopeful in the fifth round to a key starter in his second season.