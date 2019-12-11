Saints News
Report: Saints' Marcus Davenport out for season

John Hendrix

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the New Orleans Saints have lost defensive end Marcus Davenport for the season. The news broke on Tuesday evening, with Pelissero stating that the second-year player suffered a significant foot injury, and is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

Davenport exited the 49ers game briefly after going down following a play. He went to the medical tent and was deemed questionable to return with a foot injury. He was able to return, but later went down on another play. Davenport was treated on the sidelines and eventually came back into the game to finish. Clearly, he battled through some type of injury, and was even in the locker room following the game. However, it appears the Saints will have to find another solution.

Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reported earlier that the team worked out Noah Spence, Chris Smith, and Shane Ray on Tuesday. This will be something to monitor, as the Saints will undoubtedly turn to Trey Hendrickson to line up opposite of Cam Jordan now. Mario Edwards Jr., who can play inside and outside, will likely see more snaps, as well as rookie Carl Granderson.

