New Orleans Saints Defensive Veterans Who Could Be On The Roster Bubble
The New Orleans Saints have had one of the better defenses in the NFL over the last few seasons. Three areas of major concern heading into this offseason was the team's lack of consistent pass rush, the struggles of their off-tackle and outside run defense, and a lack of depth at safety.
New Orleans hopes those issues were resolved with the free agent additions of DE Chase Young, LB Willie Gay Jr., and S Will Harris. Additionally, the Saints also added CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, LB Jaylan Ford, and DT Khristian Boyd through the draft.
The Saints have terrific depth at several defensive positions. There will also be some heavy competition for not just starting roles, but roster spots in general. Here are a few returning defensive veterans that may be on the roster bubble when training camp starts in July.
Johnathan Abram, S
A first-round choice by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, Abram has never quite lived up to his lofty billing as a rookie. He was released by the Raiders in 2022, despite 202 total tackles the previous two seasons. He'd finish 2022 with the Packers and Seahawks before being picked up by the Saints last offseason.
In his first year with New Orleans, Abram had 26 tackles, an interception, and forced one fumble. He also gave up a nearly 70% completion percentage when targeted in coverage. Over a five-year career, Abram has four interceptions, has broken up 15 passes, and has just nine tackles for loss while forcing or recovering three fumbles.
Abram can be a serviceable player in the right scheme. He's a physical defender who plays well against the run as an in-the-box safety. With limited range and below average agility, Abram is an absolute liability in coverage. At best, he's a capable player in a two-high safety alignment.
Abram, 27, could face a stiff challenge to even make the roster. Newly added S Will Harris, second-year Jordan Howden, and special teams ace Ugo Amadi all offer far greater versatility. Additionally, if CB Alontae Taylor or another of the team's talented foursome of corners are used more in coverage safety roles, it could leave Abram on the outside looking in for a roster spot.
D'Marco Jackson, LB
The New Orleans defensive scheme demands a lot out of their linebackers, and you won't find many better all-around defenders than Demario Davis. With Davis 35 and entering his 12th season, the Saints haven't been able to find an athletic complement to him, let alone a potential successor.
Jackson, a fifth-round choice out of Appalachian State in the 2022 NFL Draft, looked like he could be that player. He was a playmaker in college, averaging 89 tackles with 33 stops for loss, 11.5 sacks, and three interceptions over his final three seasons.
Jackson, who turns 26 this offseason, missed his rookie year with injury. Last season, he recorded 12 total tackles last season and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Most of his action was on special teams, as he appeared in only 7% of the team's defensive snaps.
Pete Werner is an outstanding in-the-box defender and adequate in short zone duties, but struggles in space. Free-agent addition Willie Gay might just be that athletic complement to Davis and should bolster the entire front seven. Rookie LB Jaylan Ford, a fifth-round choice, has the abilities to be a draft steal.
While Jackson is outstanding on special teams, he'll likely need to show something on the defensive side to nab a spot. The Saints will likely keep five or six linebackers on their active roster. Davis, Werner, and Gay are guaranteed three spots, with Ford having the inside track for a fourth. That leaves Jackson to compete with veteran pickups Khaleke Hudson, Monty Rice, and second-year Anfernee Orji for the final spot or two.
Payton Turner, DE
The Saints made Turner the 28th overall pick and the fourth edge rusher chosen in the 2021 NFL Draft. After 8.5 sacks and 19 tackles for loss in his final two years at the University of Houston, it was thought that Turner would be a disruptive force for the Saints defensive line.
Unfortunately, that has been far from the case. Turner has missed an incredible 36 out of 51 career games with a variety of injuries, including 15 contests in 2023.
On the rare occasion he's been on the field, he's actually flashed disruptive potential. In his 15 games, Turner has three sacks, 13 pressures, eight QB hits, nine tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, and a blocked kick. He just simply hasn't been available often enough to make a difference.
Turner's fifth-year option wasn't picked up by the team this offseason, meaning that he'll be a free agent at year's end. If released in training camp, he'd cost the team just under $4 million in dead cap space this season. Not an ideal situation, but he's cost the team money by toiling away on the injured list anyway.
Even with his potential and first-round pedigree, it's no lock that Turner makes this team. Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson, and Chase Young are roster locks. It's also unlikely that the Saints give up on 2023 second-round choice Isaiah Foskey after just one season, albeit an unproductive rookie campaign.
That would leave just one, perhaps two, roster spots up for grabs at defensive end. At 6'6" and 270-Lbs. with an impressive mixture of power and athleticism, Turner can even play inside on some alignments. This will help his cause to keep a job, if he can actually stay healthy.
Unfortunately for Turner, the player he's likely to be in heaviest competition to beat out can match his versatility up front. This lineman has also demonstrated the ability to stay in the lineup.
Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE
Originally a second-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Villanova, Kpassagnon joined the Saints as a free agent in 2021. He'd miss the last eight games of his first season with New Orleans, but has missed only two contests in the last two years.
In 40 games with the Saints, Kpassagnon has been a solid part of the rotation. He hasn't filled up the stat sheet, but has been a reliable contributor with 9.5 sacks, 32 pressures, 23 QB hits, and 10 tackles for loss. Kpassagnon has also been a solid run defender and at 6'7" and 289-Lbs., has the versatility to slide inside to a tackle spot.
As noted with Turner, the addition of Chase Young means that the final spot at this position will be a heated battle. It's a crucial year for all the defensive ends this year, after collectively managing only 16 sacks, 41 QB hits, and 25 tackles for loss in 2023.
Kpassagnon, who turns 30 next month, may not have the explosive upside of Payton Turner. What he does offer is the fact that the Saints have been able to rely on his availability while matching Turner's versatility to play multiple positions. It might come down to Kpassagnon/Turner for the final spot on a defensive end depth chart that needs significantly more disruption and big plays this season.