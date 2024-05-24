Recapping The New Orleans Saints Free Agent Activity This Offseason
The New Orleans Saints have had a busy offseason. First, the Saints parted ways with longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and most of the offensive staff. Klint Kubiak replaces Carmichael as offensive coordinator, while several other new faces round out the coaching staff on that side of the ball.
New Orleans also added seven draft picks and several undrafted rookies that have a chance to make an impact. First-round OT Taliese Fuaga and second-round CB Kool-Aid McKinstry headline that group. Day 3 picks WR Bub Means, LB Jaylan Ford, and DT Khristian Boyd are also expected to make immediate contributions.
The Saints weren't expected to be highly active in free agency this offseason. They did what they usually do; restructured or extended several veteran talents to keep most of their core intact. The team also managed to ink a surprising amount of players off the open market to reasonable deals.
Here's a recap of the free-agent activity that the Saints have had this offseason.
ADDITIONS
(Offense)
• Zander Horvath, FB
• Nathan Peterman, QB
• Cedrick Wilson, WR
• Stanley Morgan Jr., WR
• Olisaemeka Udoh, OT
• Charlie Smyth, K
• Equanimeous St. Brown, WR
• Shane Lemieux, G
• Justin Herron, G/T
• Lucas Patrick, G/C
No earth-shattering additions on this side of the ball for sure. However, the activity along the offensive line is noteworthy. This unit was abysmal last season.
Lemieux, Udoh, and Patrick could all legitimately compete for starting jobs up front. Wilson should strengthen the receiving corps and will provide competition to A.T. Perry for the number three spot. Horvath could beat out Adam Prentice for the job at fullback.
ADDITIONS
(Defense)
• Willie Gay Jr., LB
• Chase Young, DE
• Khaleke Hudson, LB
• Shemar Jean-Charles, CB
• Will Harris, S
• Kendal Vickers, DT
The additions on this side of the ball were fewer, but likely more impactful. Jean-Charles seems to have an uphill battle at a loaded cornerback position, but could sneak his way onto the squad via special teams the way Isaac Yiadom did a few years ago.
Special teams is also the most likely route for Hudson, though he does offer value in sub-packages. Vickers will fight with Boyd for a role to add depth at the defensive tackle rotation.
Young looks to revitalize his career. It would be a win-win for both sides if he does. New Orleans had the fourth fewest sacks in the league last season. The lack of production from their defensive ends was particularly concerning.
Gay could wind up being the best free agent addition. He'll be a terrific athletic complement to Demario Davis and Pete Werner and should bolster the entire front seven.
Harris adds versatility to an already talented secondary, but one with depth concerns at safety. He may even wind up beating out Jordan Howden to start alongside Tyrann Mathieu.
LOSSES
• Lonnie Johnson, S
(signed with Texans)
• Zack Baun, LB
(signed with Eagles)
• Jameis Winston, QB
(signed with Browns)
• Malcolm Roach, DT
(signed with Broncos)
• Isaac Yiadom, CB
(signed with 49ers)
• James Hurst, G
(retired)
• Andrus Peat, G/T
(signed with Raiders)
• Ty Summers, LB
(signed with Jaguars)
Unlike other teams with salary cap issues, the Saints again avoided any significant personnel losses. All the players they lost in free agency were upgraded, at least on paper, either through the draft or other free-agent signings.
Peat and Hurst had a lot of starts for this team. But again, they were part of an awful line last year. The new offensive staff had a clear direction where they wanted to go when rebuilding up front.
UNSIGNED/STILL AVAILABLE
• Michael Thomas, WR
• Marcus Maye, S
• Trai Turner, G
• Max Garcia, G/C
• Cameron Erving, T
• Jimmy Graham, TE
• Lynn Bowden Jr., WR
• Keith Kirkwood, WR
• Eno Benjamin, RB
The unceremonious split between Thomas and the Saints is sad, but the writing was on the wall since last offseason. Like with Peat, the team clearly wanted to go another direction up front over Turner, Garcia, or Erving. Maye is undoubtedly talented, but simply couldn't stay on the field consistently in his two years with New Orleans.
Bowden or Kirkwood may be brought back for added competition at receiver and special teams if either is still available by training camp. Kirkwood, in particular, has been a player that has been on and off this roster several times.
Graham is another player that could potentially be brought back. It might be a longshot, but remember that the now 37-year-old wasn't re-signed until just before the start of training camp last season. The Saints did little (again) to upgrade the tight end position this offseason. Unless undrafted rookie Dallin Holker impresses through OTA sessions and mini-camp in June, then perhaps it's not farfetched to bring Graham back again in a situational role.