Steelers Fantasy Football: It's Not a Week to Take a Chance on the Texans

Week 2 should've brought you a victory. The Steelers had fantasy contributors everywhere, and if you listened well enough, you knew Drew Lock wasn't worth taking a risk on in the first place, so his injury should've been a non-issue.

Now, it's Week 3. The Steelers host the Houston Texans, and frankly, it isn't an equal matchup. Which should leave you with plenty of options for filling your starting lineup this weekend.