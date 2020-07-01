AllSteelers
JuJu Smith-Schuster One of Nine Under-Pressure Players

Noah Strackbein

JuJu Smith-Schuster needed two seasons to earn his first Pro Bowl but found himself struggling the following year. 2019 wasn't a year to remember for any Steeler, but with a contract year ahead of him, Smith-Schuster needs 2020 to be a memorable one.

NFL.com contributing columnist, Adam Schein, agreed. In his nine players under the most pressure in 2020, Schein names Smith-Schuster as the player facing the fourth-most pressure this season.

"Antonio Brown became a world-class headache in Pittsburgh, but he produced at a transcendent rate. Over his final six seasons with the Steelers, AB averaged 114 catches for 1,524 yards and 11 touchdowns per year. Smith-Schuster logged some impressive numbers of his own in 2018 -- 111 catches for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns -- giving Steelers fans hope that he could truly assume WR1 status following Brown's trade in the 2019 offseason," Schein wrote.

Although expectations were, and still are, high, Smith-Schuster struggled to meet standards last season. Dealing with injuries, and two backup quarterbacks, the third-year receiver finished with the worst year of his short career.

"Last year was a hot mess for JuJu, who posted career lows in catches (42), yards (552) and touchdowns (3)," Shein wrote. "Granted, Smith-Schuster dealt with injuries and lackluster quarterback play after Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury in September, but he was less productive than James Washington and rookie Diontae Johnson."

So now, Smith-Schuster is on the cusp on not receiving a second contract in Pittsburgh.

"The Steelers need JuJu to get his mojo back in 2020," Schein continued. "While Pittsburgh's defense is ready for prime time, the offense has a number of questions, starting with Big Ben's health. And given the underwhelming options in the backfield, the 38-year-old quarterback is going to have to air it out. Thus, he needs a legit go-to receiver. Still just 23 years old, Smith-Schuster has to be that guy -- not just for the Steelers to be successful in 2020, but for JuJu to get paid in 2021. Yes, this is a contract year for the former second-round pick. If he flounders in consecutive seasons, he's a goner in Pittsburgh and he'll face a chilly reception on the open market."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

