Ravens' Lamar Jackson Tests Positive for COVID-19

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- When the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they'll square up with backup quarterback Robert Griffin III. 

The Ravens announced on Friday morning that quarterback and 2019 NFL MVP, Lamar Jackson, has tested positive for COVID-19. The team has placed Jackson on Reserve/COVID-19, meaning he will miss this week's game against the Steelers. 

This comes after a long week of positive tests for Baltimore. The Ravens-Steelers game was originally scheduled for Thursday night but was postponed to Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET due to four consecutive days of positive tests for the Ravens. 

The NFL will continue to monitor the situation, but as of now, the game is still set to be played on Sunday. As of now, the Ravens are into the double-digit of positive tests, including players and staff members. 

Griffin beat the Steelers as the starting quarterback during Week 17 of the 2019 season. He completed 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards and an interception and added 50 rushing yards. 

To date, the Ravens have placed eight starters on Reserve/COVID-19, including Jackson and starting running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins. The team announced on Wednesday that they are disciplining their strength and conditioning coach for failing to report COVID-19 symptoms to the team. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers.

