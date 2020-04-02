Eric Ebron Couldn't Pass Up Steelers or Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH -- Newly signed tight end Eric Ebron is headed to Pittsburgh - at some point - at only 26-years-old. After years spent with the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts, the former first-round pick headed to free agency with one thing in mind; winning.

"Going into free agency, it was less about the money or what I could've done, it was more about winning. Like I told the media yesterday, I hate losing, I finally just want to win," Ebron said in a conference call with local media. "I just want to do something big, i feel like it's time.

"The reason we all play this game is to win and win Super Bowls, so I just feel like it's time."

There's no denying Pittsburgh is a place to find success. Actually, their name speaks for itself; City of Champions, something Ebron knows well, and took highly into consideration when deciding his next destination.

The tight end signed a two-year, $12 million deal during the first week of free agency.

"It's the Pittsburgh Steelers, it's one of those iconic, historic organization that if you're lucky enough to play for, and you get that opportunity, you don't turn it down," he said. "Not only that, I've always loved Ben Roethlisberger. So, it was a thing where it was an opportunity to play with an elite quarterback and that's where it led me."

Roethlisberger joins the Pro Bowl group of quarterbacks to play with Ebron. Throughout the tight end's career, he's caught passes from Matthew Stafford and Andrew Luck. Now, it's Roethlisberger's turn to work with the star.

"Ben has always willed his way to greatness. I mean, he's won Super Bowls, he's played through injuries and won game, it shows what kind of person Big Ben is as you watch him."

Ebron wants to take his expereinces with past quarterbacks and bring it to Pittsburgh. Working with Roethlisberger, the tight end wants to assure the two are on the same page in every aspect.

"If I can be Big Ben's best friend like I was with Andrew, just always in his ear, in his pocket trying to figure out the game through their lenses because they're elite minds at this level," he said. "I want to understand his language, see from his view, from his focal-point on how things are in the playbook, how he sees defenses."

Coming off injury, Roethlisberger still has questions to answer on his ability after missing all but a game and a half in 2019. Following total reconstructive surgery in his throwing elbow, Roethlisberger said he is throwing without pain for the first time in years, and Ebron believes him.



"I think Ben has been through more injuries than anybody, and for him to tell us the people that he's throwing without pain that he has felt for years, I think we should all take into account what he's been through and that if he says that than he means that, because he has been beat up; he's played this game for a very long time."

The two are hoping to step on the field together sooner rather than later, and Ebron knows the potential between the two.

"From everything I hear about him, and everything I hear about the people around him, his level of thinking is equivalent to all of (my past quarterbacks). Just to play with him is really an honor," Ebron said. "And as long as I can do my part and be that weapon Big Ben has never had, honestly, with my ability I believe that it'll be fun and we can exploit a lot of people and do a lot of damage."