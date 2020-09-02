SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeAllSteelers+NewsPodcastsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Marcus Allen's Had Steelers Blood Since Birth: 'I Always Wanted to Be Like Troy'

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Marcus Allen's transition from safety to inside linebacker has caught the attention of most. 

The third-year defender out of Penn State has spent most of his first two NFL seasons on the practice squad. Entering his third season in Pittsburgh, Allen isn't looking at anything different - including his position. 

Allen said he was used primarily in the box at Penn State, which allows him to feel comfortable playing at linebacker for the Steelers. He's spent the last two weeks or so working with the group. 

"I feel comfortable wherever they want me to play," Allen said. "That linebacker role is nothing different than playing the dime role at Penn State. Coming down, reading the blocks, reading pullers, setting the edge, all those things. Safeties have to do that in general. In today's football, they come down in the box."

His coaches' biggest takeaway from the change has been Allen's ability to take any player on head-to-head. Inside linebacker's coach Jerry Olsavski said the safety-turned-linebacker "likes hitting people," and will therefore have no trouble adjusting to the role. 

"That's my game. I love hitting. I've been hitting since little league," Allen said. "As far as the physical part of it, I'm not too worried about that. I'm very excited about being in the box and showcase my talents."

Allen confirmed his weight at roughly 215-pounds, roughly 20-pounds less than second-year linebacker Devin Bush. Still, he believes he's going to play fine on the inside. 

Strackbein Mailbag
What's the latest from Steelers Camp? Send your questions to Noah for Monday Mailbags! Take a second and sign up for a free subscription to AllSteelers+ and submit your questions HERE.

Allen grew up admiring safeties in the NFL that loved to hit as much as he does. On the field, he brings an energetic personality and a mentality his coaches are fond of. 

"I try to be myself. I get it from my mom. She's very energetic," Allen said about his energy on the field. "I play with a lot of passion and emotion. It just comes out when I'm out there on the gridiron." 

Growing up, Allen wanted to follow Pittsburgh legends' footsteps, which gave him that passion in his game.

"All the safeties that I looked up to - Troy [Polamalu], Sean Taylor - guys like that that give it their all," Allen said. "I always tried to implement that into my game. When I was a kid, I always wanted to be like Troy."

Now that he's a Steeler, he continues to use the history he grew up admiring to help his development. And despite being a player first, Allen has always been a part of Steelers Nation. 

"I got Steelers history in my blood," Allen said, smiling. "I've been a Steelers fan my whole life ... I've been watching Steelers and being taught about legends since I was a kid."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers Play-By-Play Announcer Faces Two-Game Suspension for DUI Charge

Pittsburgh Steelers radio broadcaster, Bill Hillgrove, will miss the team's first two games after a DUI charge in June.

Noah Strackbein

How Joe Mixon's Extension Shapes James Conner's Deal, Steelers Future at Running Back

While the ink is still fresh on Joe Mixon's extension, we run the numbers and see how a potential new deal for James Conner is impacted and if it fits in the Steelers' budget.

Donnie Druin

Sleepers Sliding In, and Out of the Steelers 53-Man Roster

Next Saturday, the Steelers will have their roster trimmed from 80 to 53, with sleepers finding their way in and out of the Week 1 team.

Noah Strackbein

Tomlin Praises John Thompson as 'Blueprint Idol' for 'Virginia Boy'

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin used radio call-ins to pick the brain of the Hall of Fame Georgetown coach.

Noah Strackbein

DeCastro Continues to Sit, Edmunds and Johnson Return to Practice

David DeCastro continues to miss time with a lower body injury. Meanwhile, several players began their return to the field on Monday.

Noah Strackbein

Return From Injury Kevin Dotson's 'Proving Time'

Kevin Dotson was thrown into the first team in the Steelers' 'mock game,' in his first practice back since his lower body injury.

Noah Strackbein

Bud Dupree: 'Bittersweet' Being in Driver's Seat of Next Contract

Bud Dupree doesn't know if his next contract will be with the Pittsburgh Steelers, or what his 2020 paycheck will be, but he's feeling blessed sitting in the driver's seat of his future.

Noah Strackbein

Marcus Allen Impressing ILBs Coach Jerry Olsavsky

In a short time period, Steelers inside linebackers coach Jerry Olsavsky has loved what he's seen out of Marcus Allen.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Sign Former Penn State WR DeAndre Thompkins

The Steelers signed a wide receiver and released a cornerback on Sunday.

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers Are Matching Message and Effort Toward Change

Steelers veterans Cam Heyward and Vince Williams spent nearly 20 minutes discussing the team's role in change in the community.

Noah Strackbein