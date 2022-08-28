Skip to main content

Steelers S Carlins Platel Carted Off With Leg Injury

Carlins Platel left late in the fourth quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason finale.

PITTSBURGH -- Safety Carlins Platel was the latest addition to a growing injury list for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He appeared to have suffered a lower body injury late in the fourth quarter. 

Platel walked off under his own power, albeit with an obvious limp. He contributed to a pass break up and fell to the turf. He threw off his gloves and stayed on the ground until trainers arrived. He walked straight to the medical tent with them and had to ride a cart off the field. 

Platel is still competing for a roster spot alongside fellow undrafted rookie Chris Steele. He is a prime candidate to make the practice squad.  

