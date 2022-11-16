Steelers Color Rush Uniforms Are Coming This Weekend

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' color rush uniforms are coming out this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team announced they'll rock their alternatives in Week 11 during their first home AFC North matchup.

The Steelers are currently 7-1 when wearing their color rush uniforms with their win last year coming in 29-27 defeat of the Chicago Bears.

"It brings a different energy," linebacker T.J. Watt told Steelers.com. "Any time you get a signature game with its own jersey, it brings its own ice to it. We all get fired up. We love wearing the all-black uniform with the gold. It really pops out. The fans get into as well. I know it's not a night game, but at 4:25 it's going to be dark. The gold will be popping and go along well with the Terrible Towels."

Steelers-Bengals was originally scheduled for Sunday Night Football but was flexed into the 4:25 p.m. slot and replaced by the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers.

