Steelers Hoping to Regain Three Starters but Lose Joe Haden to Concussion

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense took a blow on the injury front in Week 13.

Cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Robert Spillane left Week 13 and did not return for the Steelers. Now, their Week 14 status is in jeopardy as the team works on a short week in preparation for the Buffalo Bills.

Haden is in concussion protocol as the Steelers begin their practice week. He left Week 13 in the fourth quarter after making a tackle and getting up wobbly.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said his progression throughout the week will determine is availability for Sunday. The Steelers will begin practice Wednesday.

Spillane is still being evaluated for the severity of his knee injury suffered in the third quarter. Tomlin didn't rule the inside linebacker out and said he doesn't know about his status for Sunday as of his Tuesday press conference.

Kicker Chris Boswell is continuing to work with a hip injury. Tomlin said he's hopeful Boswell can play Sunday but will rely on his practice week to be the team's guide.

The Steelers could receive a number of starters back for Week 14. Center Maurkice Pouncey and running back James Conner are expected to return from the Reserve/COVID-19 list after missing the last two games.

Cornerback Steven Nelson missed Monday's game against Washington with a knee injury and is expected to return to practice this week. Tomlin didn't confirm Nelson will play this weekend but said the door is open for his return.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.