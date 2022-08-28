Skip to main content

Mason Rudolph Remains Second String QB on Steelers' Latest Depth Chart

Despite taking more second-string snaps in practice, Kenny Pickett is listed as the third-stringer.

PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky has all but cemented his place as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. He appears to have closed the book on the team's open quarterback competition, leaving Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph to duke it out for the backup roles. 

Pickett had been taking the vast majority of second-team reps in practice, particularly as the preseason moved into it's final weeks. He was the second quarterback to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend and will do the same today against the Detroit Lions according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

But the Steelers' latest depth chart released ahead of their 4:30 p.m. kickoff against Detriot tells a different story. Rudolph is still listed as Trubisky's backup, despite the fact that he is expected to appear last on Sunday. Pickett is in the third-string spot, the same place he was in the last two depth charts. 

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Players Who Won't Play vs. Lions

5 Players With Most on the Line in Steelers Preseason Finale

Mitch Trubisky is Steelers Best Option at QB

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Steelers Need to Pump the Breaks on Kenny Pickett

Steelers QB Plan Not Going How Mason Rudolph Expected

Steelers-Lions Game Preview: Mason Rudolph Tryout Game?

Steelers Answer At OLB Could Already Be on Team

Mike Tomlin Leaves Door Open for Chris Oladokun to Return to Steelers

Steelers QB Update: Kenny Pickett Can Win Job vs. Lions

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18876924_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Players Who Won't Play vs. Lions

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18866721_168388034_lowres (2)
GM Report

Steelers vs. Lions: What to Watch for in Preseason Finale

By Derrick Bell
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (3)
GM Report

5 Bubble Players With Most on the Line in Steelers Preseason Finale

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18903074_168388034_lowres
GM Report

Mitch Trubisky Is The Best Option for Steelers QB

By Jarrett Bailey
USATSI_18753711_168388034_lowres
News

Najee Harris to Play in Steelers' Last Preseason Game

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18902262_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Reveals QB Order For Steelers' Preseason Finale

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18903521_168388034_lowres (1)
GM Report

Steelers Need to Pump The Brakes on Kenny Pickett

By Cody Flavell
USATSI_17716496_168388034_lowres
News

Aaron Donald Wields Helmets in Rams-Bengals Brawl

By Stephen Thompson