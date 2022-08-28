Mason Rudolph Remains Second String QB on Steelers' Latest Depth Chart

PITTSBURGH -- Mitch Trubisky has all but cemented his place as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback. He appears to have closed the book on the team's open quarterback competition, leaving Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph to duke it out for the backup roles.

Pickett had been taking the vast majority of second-team reps in practice, particularly as the preseason moved into it's final weeks. He was the second quarterback to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend and will do the same today against the Detroit Lions according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

But the Steelers' latest depth chart released ahead of their 4:30 p.m. kickoff against Detriot tells a different story. Rudolph is still listed as Trubisky's backup, despite the fact that he is expected to appear last on Sunday. Pickett is in the third-string spot, the same place he was in the last two depth charts.

