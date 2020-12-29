Steelers to Start Mason Rudolph Week 17 vs. Browns

The Pittsburgh Steelers will rest Ben Roethlisberger and a few other starters in Week 17.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will turn to Mason Rudolph to start at quarterback in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday.

On the verge of a playoff run, the Steelers will utilize their AFC North championship to their advantage and rest starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger before the playoffs. Instead, third-year backup Rudolph will take on the starting role in Cleveland.

"There's one bye available in this single-elimination tournament," Tomlin said. "We're not going to be that team. We made that bed so we're prepared to lay in it. That's the most significant variable for us. That being said, getting an opportunity to air-mail a player or two to the postseason, we will."

Rudolph played in 10 games in 2019, including eight starts and a 5-3 record. He threw for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns to nine interceptions in Roethlisberger's absence after season-ending elbow surgery.

Josh Dobbs will play backup to Rudolph in Week 17.

Tomlin said he hasn't spoken with Rudolph about the decision yet but expects the backup to be "excited." The last time Rudolph played in Cleveland, Browns' defense end Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely after using Rudolph's helmet as a weapon and hitting the quarterback over the head with it.

Garrett was reinstated before the 2020 season after completing the instructions of the league.

Tomlin would not give any information to other backups that could potentially start in Week 17. For the majority, it will be guys who are dealing with slight injuries and could benefit from a healthy week off.

