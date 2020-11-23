Watch: Mike Tomlin Grateful to Bring Normalcy to Steelers Fans on Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH -- Thanksgiving won't be "normal" this holiday season, but in 2020, nothing has. Still, for a brief few hours on Thursday night, as crazy and eccentric as NFL football is, it'll bring normalcy to thousands of homes across the country.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host their AFC North rival, Baltimore Ravens, at Heinz Field during primetime this Thursday. The last of four Thanksgiving day games that will feature the league's last unbeaten team and their previous MVP.

"It is an honor for us to entertain our fans and fans in general on Thursday Night Football and on Thanksgiving. That’s not something that we take for granted," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "As a young guy who loved football, man I grew up watching football on the holidays, and it’s an honor and it’s humbling to provide that for others and to be associated with that and the memories it creates."

Watch Tomlin discuss what it means to be able to bring "normalcy" to NFL fans this holiday season, and explain how he hopes it helps people forget, "to a degree," as they enjoy a hot divisional matchup between two of the league's best.

"I think that’s something we all can agree to and appreciate."

