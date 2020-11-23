SI.com
AllSteelers
HomeGM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAllSteelers+
Search

Watch: Mike Tomlin Grateful to Bring Normalcy to Steelers Fans on Thanksgiving

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- Thanksgiving won't be "normal" this holiday season, but in 2020, nothing has. Still, for a brief few hours on Thursday night, as crazy and eccentric as NFL football is, it'll bring normalcy to thousands of homes across the country. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host their AFC North rival, Baltimore Ravens, at Heinz Field during primetime this Thursday. The last of four Thanksgiving day games that will feature the league's last unbeaten team and their previous MVP.   

"It is an honor for us to entertain our fans and fans in general on Thursday Night Football and on Thanksgiving. That’s not something that we take for granted," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "As a young guy who loved football, man I grew up watching football on the holidays, and it’s an honor and it’s humbling to provide that for others and to be associated with that and the memories it creates."

Watch Tomlin discuss what it means to be able to bring "normalcy" to NFL fans this holiday season, and explain how he hopes it helps people forget, "to a degree," as they enjoy a hot divisional matchup between two of the league's best.

"I think that’s something we all can agree to and appreciate."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

THANKS FOR READING ALL STEELERS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Shut Down Facility 3 Days Before Thanksgiving Game With Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens received "multiple" positive COVID-19 tests just days before their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Noah Strackbein

The Steelers Are Not Talking About 10-0

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned from Jacksonville after their 10th win of the season. But you wouldn't know they knew.

Noah Strackbein

Flavell's Five Thoughts: Diontae Johnson Drawing Comparisons to You Know Who

Is the next great Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver playing like the last one?

Cody625

Two Goods and a Bad: Somehow, the Steelers Need to Keep Bud Dupree

All we know is the Pittsburgh Steelers defense is as good as they come, and messing that up doesn't seem right.

Noah Strackbein

Morning Joe: Steelers Aren't a 'Trap Game' Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready for everyone. Even those they don't need to be ready for.

Noah Strackbein

GAMEDAY: Can Steelers Cover the Spread Against Jaguars?

Can the Pittsburgh Steelers avoid a trap game and cover their double-digit spread over the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Activate Chris Wormley Off IR; Available to Play vs. Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers will regain Chris Wormley for Week 11.

Noah Strackbein

Across Enemy Lines: 5 Questions to Better Understand the Jaguars

5 answers you'll want before the Pittsburgh Steelers kickoff against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Noah Strackbein

Add Another One to the List of National Media's Bad Steelers Takes

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't cutting Ben Roethlisberger or Stephon Tuitt.

Connor Deitrich

Steelers Get Mike Hilton Back as They Travel to Jacksonville

The Pittsburgh Steelers will lose three players but add a key piece to the defense in Week 11.

Noah Strackbein