Steelers Select Najee Harris in First Round of 2021 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ long-awaited pick finally came to fruition.

With pick number 24 in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Steelers have selected Alabama running back Najee Harris. Harris, a four-year running back out of Alabama, averaged 6.0 yards per carry while also adding 57 total touchdowns to his resume during his tenure in Tuscaloosa. Harris rushed for no less than 1200 yards his final two years as a full-time starter for the Crimson Tide.

Highly regarded as the best overall running back in the draft, the Steelers add a talented ball-carrier to their running back stable following the departure of James Conner.

Harris' scouting report via NFL Draft Bible:

"The powerful, bruising back is the latest in a long line of runners to hail from Alabama. Harris shows great ability to plow through initial contact and drag defenders along for a ride. He also demonstrates tremendous balance, jump cuts and does show the propensity to want to hurdle defenders. His natural instincts allow for a good feel on distance and angles. Perhaps one of his best traits is his ability as a receiver with ideal ball skills, terrific coordination/body control and outstanding leaping ability to go for jump balls... One of the impressive traits of his game is the fact that he has fumbled just once in his entire collegiate career (638 carries), a remarkable stat. Harris quieted any doubters in 2020, putting together a season for the ages. The well-rounded nature of his game will make it hard to be kept out of the first-round conversation."

How he fits: Harris will come to Pittsburgh immediately as the team's best running back and looks to make an impact from day one. His overall abilities make him a three-down running back for the Steelers, with Benny Snell able to sub in heavy/short-yardage packages and Anthony McFarland/Jaylen Samuels able to spell in passing scenarios if needed, although Harris has proved capable of both during his time in college.

