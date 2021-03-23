Steelers Release Steven Nelson After Failing to Find Trade Suitor

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially moved on from cornerback Steven Nelson.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated the contract of cornerback Steven Nelson after the team failed to find a trade. The team announced the release on Tuesday.

The Steelers reportedly allowed Nelson to seek a trade, but was unable to find a suitor. Nelson, 28, tweeted about his displeasure with the situation, asking for the team to not "hold me hostage."

Nelson signed with the Steelers in 2019 and tallied three interceptions and 17 pass deflections in two seasons. 2021 was the final year of his contract.

Nelson's release will save the Steelers $8.25 million in salary cap space. However, it limits their cornerback depth after already losing Mike Hilton in free agency. Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre and Justin Layne are the only active corners on the roster.

They'll likely look at the cornerback position in the NFL Draft.

The Steelers now have the cap space to make their Joe Haeg and Miles Killebrew signings official.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.