GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers Release Steven Nelson After Failing to Find Trade Suitor

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially moved on from cornerback Steven Nelson.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated the contract of cornerback Steven Nelson after the team failed to find a trade. The team announced the release on Tuesday. 

The Steelers reportedly allowed Nelson to seek a trade, but was unable to find a suitor. Nelson, 28, tweeted about his displeasure with the situation, asking for the team to not "hold me hostage." 

Nelson signed with the Steelers in 2019 and tallied three interceptions and 17 pass deflections in two seasons. 2021 was the final year of his contract.

Nelson's release will save the Steelers $8.25 million in salary cap space. However, it limits their cornerback depth after already losing Mike Hilton in free agency. Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre and Justin Layne are the only active corners on the roster. 

They'll likely look at the cornerback position in the NFL Draft. 

The Steelers now have the cap space to make their Joe Haeg and Miles Killebrew signings official. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_15224246_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Release Steven Nelson After Failing to Find Trade Suitor

najee harris
GM Report

As Free Agency Dust Settles, Steelers' First-Round Pick Remains a Mystery

USATSI_15113223_168388034_lowres
News

Ex-Steelers LB Ola Adeniyi Signs With Titans

USATSI_13732262_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign WR Tyler Simmons to One-Year Deal

USATSI_13707544_168388034_lowres
GM Report

3 Cornerbacks Steelers Can Replace Steven Nelson With

USATSI_13679929_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign O-Lineman, Special Teamer to Finish Off First Week of Free Agency

USATSI_15113226_168388034_lowres (2)
GM Report

Steelers Added Spice, but Stayed the Course, With Offseason Plan

USATSI_13472048_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Re-Sign JuJu Smith-Schuster