Steelers Sign Defensive End Abdullah Anderson

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to fill their 90-man roster, signing defensive end Abdullah Anderson.

Anderson signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 where he spent the next year and change on their practice squad. He was on the active roster for six games in 2019, accumulating four tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss.

From Chicago, Anderson headed to Minnesota as a member of the Vikings' practice squad for most of the 2020 season.

Anderson spent his college career at Bucknell where he was named the 2017 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club FCS Collegiate Player of the Year.

