GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+SI.com
Search

Steelers Sign Defensive End Abdullah Anderson

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to add to their roster, signing former Bears and Vikings defensive end.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to fill their 90-man roster, signing defensive end Abdullah Anderson. 

Anderson signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2018 where he spent the next year and change on their practice squad. He was on the active roster for six games in 2019, accumulating four tackles, one sack and a tackle for loss.

From Chicago, Anderson headed to Minnesota as a member of the Vikings' practice squad for most of the 2020 season. 

Anderson spent his college career at Bucknell where he was named the 2017 Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year and Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club FCS Collegiate Player of the Year.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

USATSI_15365444_168388034_lowres
News

Ex-Steelers RB James Conner Received Offseason Surgery, Visiting Cardinals

USATSI_13439688_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Sign Defensive End Abdullah Anderson

USATSI_14978736_168388034_lowres
News

Jadeveon Clowney to Visit Browns, Cleveland Making Strong Push for FA Edge Rusher

Steelers helmet
GM Report

Exploring Trade-Up Scenarios for Steelers in the First-Round of 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_14951680_168388034_lowres
GM Report

When's the Best Time for Steelers to Pick a Tight End in NFL Draft?

Untitled design (52)
GM Report

How Big is the Gap Between Harris, Etienne and Rest of RB Class?

Gamer Strategies (1)
Podcasts

Steven Nelson, a Sex Tape and Steelers Avoiding Sam Darnold

KSR_1443
News

Steven Nelson Says He Was 'Best Corner' on Steelers, Explains Situation Leading to Release