AllSteelers
Top Stories
GM Report
News
Podcasts

Steelers' James Conner is Spreading 'Togetherness and Unity' With Platform

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- James Conner's platform reigns as high as any in the city of Pittsburgh. 

The Steelers running back grew up roughly two hours from Heinz Field, became a college star, battled and defeated cancer at UPMC Children's Hospital, and now, he's a Pro Bowl running back in black and gold. 

As Pittsburgh joins many major cities throughout the country in protesting for the Black Lives Matter movement, Conner is using his voice to bring attention to coming together during this time. 

"I've been trying to use my platform. It's kind of about more spreading awareness about hatred - there's more to it," Conner said in a conference call with local Steelers media. "We've been aware for quite some years now. So, I'm really just trying to promote togetherness and unity. 

"Obviously what's been done, what's currently going on, is very wrong. But for me, I'm just going to continue to promote togetherness and unity - because we need change and I think that it starts, as cliche as it sounds, it starts with hope. This younger generation, newer generation coming up, it's on us. And young parents, I'm not a parent, but it's on young parents to teach their kids about unity and togetherness, and how we're stronger together. So really, I've been trying to use my platform to spread that."

Conner is pushing positivity during this movement. Standing up for his belief in finding a brighter future, Conner wants the change to come through the light of friendship instead of dividing the country. 

The protests started following the death of George Floyd, who died as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes. 

Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved were fired from the force but have not been charged with a crime. 

Conner was asked how he feels people who are trying to help the movement but are not sure how to do so should simply reach out. 

"A couple close friends of mine, they've reached out and I think that's exactly what is it - people who maybe aren't black, who don't understand what it's like - I think maybe the best thing that they can do is reach out to their black friends and just let them know how they feel, keep that relationship because we want to stay together and not get divided," Conner said. "That relationship can be different but we can't let them, we have to stay together, and I think you just reach out and I've had friends reach out to me. It means a lot."

Conner said the team has discussed what is happening throughout the country, and hope change comes soon. The Steelers are one of four teams in the NFL to have a minority head coach, and Conner said they people within the organization are feeling what is happening in the United States. 

"Yeah we definitely talked about," said Conner. "I don't feel it's my place to talk for the whole organization but we definitely know and feel what's going on. We're impacted by it. 

"I can just speak for myself, I know a lot of the guys feel the same way, that change needs to be done, it needs to be done quick. We definitely talked about things. We're hopeful that things will get better as well."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Steelers' Cameron Heyward Wants Protesters to Be Heard

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward shares his stories interacting with police.

Noah Strackbein

CBS Sports: Steelers Find Boomin' Business in Their Best Draft Class Since 2000

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two potential Hall of Famers and three Pro Bowlers in what CBS Sports is calling their best draft class in 20 years.

Noah Strackbein

Thoughts: NFL Network Makes Bold Prediction for JuJu Smith-Schuster

Not everyone is as worried about Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster having another slow year.

Noah Strackbein

Steelers Land One Member of All-Under 25 Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned one roster spot on NFL.com's All-Under 25 Team.

Noah Strackbein

Roethlisberger Speaks, Keisel Marches, as Protesters Hit Streets of Pittsburgh

Members of the Steelers bring their voices to light as protests emerge in the city of Pittsburgh.

Noah Strackbein

Business as Usual: Steelers Not Letting Virtual OTAs Slow Them

If they can't be together, the Steelers are going to make sure they're ready for when they are.

Noah Strackbein

Around The 412: Winning, Losing and Life After Steelers Super Bowl Runs ft. Bryant McFadden

Bryant McFadden played with some of the best Steelers defenders in team history. Listen to stories about Pittsburgh legends and his thoughts on the current team.

Around The 412

10 Minute Takes: Why There's Faith in Ben Roethlisberger

If we're going to talk about the negative contributors to Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger's comeback, we need to talk about the positives.

Noah Strackbein

Art Rooney II Not Sold on Proposed Alternative for Onside Kicks

Steelers president Art Rooney II and head coach Mike Tomlin decided to pass on the proposed change to onside kick scenarios.

Noah Strackbein

Appreciating the Career of Lawrence Timmons

Diving into the career of one of the more underrated linebackers in recent Steelers history.

Donnie Druin

by

Pigula