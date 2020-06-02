Steelers' James Conner is Spreading 'Togetherness and Unity' With Platform

PITTSBURGH -- James Conner's platform reigns as high as any in the city of Pittsburgh.

The Steelers running back grew up roughly two hours from Heinz Field, became a college star, battled and defeated cancer at UPMC Children's Hospital, and now, he's a Pro Bowl running back in black and gold.

As Pittsburgh joins many major cities throughout the country in protesting for the Black Lives Matter movement, Conner is using his voice to bring attention to coming together during this time.

"I've been trying to use my platform. It's kind of about more spreading awareness about hatred - there's more to it," Conner said in a conference call with local Steelers media. "We've been aware for quite some years now. So, I'm really just trying to promote togetherness and unity.

"Obviously what's been done, what's currently going on, is very wrong. But for me, I'm just going to continue to promote togetherness and unity - because we need change and I think that it starts, as cliche as it sounds, it starts with hope. This younger generation, newer generation coming up, it's on us. And young parents, I'm not a parent, but it's on young parents to teach their kids about unity and togetherness, and how we're stronger together. So really, I've been trying to use my platform to spread that."

Conner is pushing positivity during this movement. Standing up for his belief in finding a brighter future, Conner wants the change to come through the light of friendship instead of dividing the country.

The protests started following the death of George Floyd, who died as Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for over nine minutes.

Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved were fired from the force but have not been charged with a crime.

Conner was asked how he feels people who are trying to help the movement but are not sure how to do so should simply reach out.

"A couple close friends of mine, they've reached out and I think that's exactly what is it - people who maybe aren't black, who don't understand what it's like - I think maybe the best thing that they can do is reach out to their black friends and just let them know how they feel, keep that relationship because we want to stay together and not get divided," Conner said. "That relationship can be different but we can't let them, we have to stay together, and I think you just reach out and I've had friends reach out to me. It means a lot."

Conner said the team has discussed what is happening throughout the country, and hope change comes soon. The Steelers are one of four teams in the NFL to have a minority head coach, and Conner said they people within the organization are feeling what is happening in the United States.

"Yeah we definitely talked about," said Conner. "I don't feel it's my place to talk for the whole organization but we definitely know and feel what's going on. We're impacted by it.

"I can just speak for myself, I know a lot of the guys feel the same way, that change needs to be done, it needs to be done quick. We definitely talked about things. We're hopeful that things will get better as well."

Noah Strackbein is a Senior Writer with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.