Steelers Join Pittsburgh Celebrities in 'We Will Rock You Pittsburgh' Music Video

PITTSBURGH -- The City of Champions is bringing everything they've got to the fight against COVID-19. As the city remains in a stay-at-home clause, some of the most well-known members of the community joined together to remind Pittsburgh that they're not in this alone.

Joined by Pittsburgh celebrities like Pittsburgh Dad, mayor Bill Peduto, Joe Manganiello and many more, former and current Steelers players took to YouTube to release 'We Will Rock You Pittsburgh' with Vault Recording Studios.

Ben Roethlisberger, Cameron Heyward and JuJu Smith-Schuster teamed up with former Steelers Brett Keisel and Charlie Batch to sing the opening of 'We Will Rock You'.

The video sends a message to all local medical staff and essential employees who are continuing to work during the pandemic. It also reminds citizens to stay at home during this time and continue to practice social distance.

Heyward recently inked a letter to The Players Tribune to tell the city of Pittsburgh to keep themselves safe and practice social distancing to protect those they love.

In it, he wrote, "We’re all in this together, Pittsburgh. Let’s hunker down. Let’s be patient. Let’s do this for each other.

"If I’ve ever learned anything from all those drives from the airport to downtown, it’s that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel."