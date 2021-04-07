Steven Nelson Says He Was 'Best Corner' on Steelers, Explains Situation Leading to Release

Steven Nelson clears the air on his release from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It appears Steven Nelson's release from the Pittsburgh Steelers wasn't the cornerback's creation - but the money situation made any future between the two difficult.

According to DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley, Nelson direct messaged the Steelers writer to clear the air of stories flying around.

"They promised Cam, meaning they would let me go bc they can't keep me at a high number nobody ever called me and told me that," Nelson told Lolley.

The Steelers signed Cameron Sutton to a $9 million contract this offseason, with the expectation he would play on the outside in 2021. Nelson, who was set to cost $14 million against the team's salary cap this season, was looking for his own boost in money.

"I felt, and I also my extension felt that we were due an extension due to the fact that I had out-played my current contract for the past two years," Nelson told Pat Kirwin and Jim Miller on their SiriusXM Radio show.

"For whatever reason, the Steelers wanted to move a different way and thought I was, I guess, expendable, in my prime, via trade," Nelson continued. "It came down to me being traded, or being released, and I just want to make it very clear ... that there was never a discussion with me being able to take a pay cut. I was never even given that opportunity to take a pay cut."

Nelson signed with the Steelers in 2019 and accumulated 109 tackles, three interceptions and 17 pass defenses in two seasons.

Lolley reported that Nelson never ruled out a pay-cut with the Steelers. However, at 28-years-old and in his "prime," his best option was likely to hit the market. The corner told Kirwin and Miller he has 10 to 15 teams interested in him.

"Why would the highest-paid corner ride the bench?" Nelson said to Lolley.

"Believe me, that's not what I was told so get your facts straight I've never ran from any comp and no knock on Cam but I'm the best, was best corner on that team. This is simply called a cap casualty situation."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.