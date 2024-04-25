All Titans

Titans Need an Edge Defender; Elite Pass Rusher Trey Hendrikson Could Be Available

Cincinnati Bengals edge defender Trey Hendrickson, whose 17.5 quarterback sacks ranked second in the NFL in 2023, has requested a trade. Pass rusher is one of the Tennessee Titans' position needs entering Thursday night's NFL Draft.

Nubyjas Wilborn

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) wraps up Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) wraps up Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
NASHVILLE — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson's trade request fewer than 24 hours before the NFL Draft could have several teams reconsidering their options. As it happens, the Tennessee Titans need a pass rusher.

Hendrickson had a a career-high 17.5 sacks last season, which was second in the National Football League behind T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the past three seasons, Hendrickson has 39.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance.

The Bengals signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $60-million deal during the 2021 offseason. According to Roster Management System, Hendrickson received a one-year contract extension last year worth $21 million, which included an $8 million signing bonus. The 29-year-old would make $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025.

The Titans lost their leading sacker Denico Autry in free agency to the Houston Texans. They still have $25,566,201 in effective cap space, according to overthecap.com.

Hendrickson is the second Bengal to request a trade this offseason. Wide receiver and Tennessee native Tee Higgins also asked for a trade. Titans coach Brian Callahan, the Bengals' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023, knows both players well.

How to watch the NFL Draft

  • THURSDAY: Round 1, 7 p.m. CT
  • FRIDAY: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m. CT
  • SATURDAY: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m. CT
  • HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network, NFL+, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes

