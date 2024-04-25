Titans Need an Edge Defender; Elite Pass Rusher Trey Hendrikson Could Be Available
NASHVILLE — Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson's trade request fewer than 24 hours before the NFL Draft could have several teams reconsidering their options. As it happens, the Tennessee Titans need a pass rusher.
Hendrickson had a a career-high 17.5 sacks last season, which was second in the National Football League behind T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the past three seasons, Hendrickson has 39.5 sacks and a Pro Bowl appearance.
The Bengals signed Hendrickson to a four-year, $60-million deal during the 2021 offseason. According to Roster Management System, Hendrickson received a one-year contract extension last year worth $21 million, which included an $8 million signing bonus. The 29-year-old would make $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025.
The Titans lost their leading sacker Denico Autry in free agency to the Houston Texans. They still have $25,566,201 in effective cap space, according to overthecap.com.
Hendrickson is the second Bengal to request a trade this offseason. Wide receiver and Tennessee native Tee Higgins also asked for a trade. Titans coach Brian Callahan, the Bengals' offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023, knows both players well.
How to watch the NFL Draft
- THURSDAY: Round 1, 7 p.m. CT
- FRIDAY: Rounds 2-3, 6 p.m. CT
- SATURDAY: Rounds 4-7, 11 a.m. CT
- HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network, NFL+, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Related Titans stories
- ROUND 1 SCENARIOS: What will the Titans do with the No. 7 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft? Selecting Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt is the most likely scenario, but there are a few other options available to general manager Ran Carthon and coach Brian Callahan. CLICK HERE
- NIL EFFECT ON SCOUTING IS NIL: "I don't think NIL (name-image-likeness compensation for college athletes) has affected how we scout players at all," says Titans general manager Ran Carthon. But there are only 58 underclassmen in the 2024 draft — the fewest since 2011 and down from 130 in 2021, before NIL laws took effect. CLICK HERE